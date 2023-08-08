(The Center Square) – The Detroit Public Schools were to receive an update Tuesday at its regular board meeting on a $2.1 billion plan to upgrade its infrastructure with the use of federal COVID-19 money.
The district has transferred $135.9 million of the budgeted $343.6 million in federal pandemic relief money that it has planned in 2023, according to a budget document included on the agenda. The district is spending almost 80% of its federal COVID-19 money in 2023 on its facility plan.
Detroit is expected to spend $1.2 billion updating its public school facilities over the next 20 years. The plan includes improving the overall condition of schools through some new school buildings and renovations focused on heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, roofs and masonry.
About $700 million of that will come from one-time federal COVID-19 grants that were distributed in 2021, according to the city.
The Detroit Financial Review Commission, which oversees the district's finances, reported that the district said it wanted to put a $1.4 billion bond before voters to complete the facilities upgrades.
"The district told commissioners it would go for the bonds in 2025-26," the Detroit Financial Review Commission stated in October 2022.
In 2009, voters approved a $500.4 million bond to improve and update school infrastructure including buildings.
“One of the most repugnant examples of the injustices our students and staff face is having to learn and work in school buildings that do not meet the standards of wealthier cities and school districts,” Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said in a news release. "Unfortunately, we have normalized school buildings without modern HVAC systems, substandard roofing, or rundown masonry. Our children and employees deserve better and this investment will make a significant difference in their learning and working environment."