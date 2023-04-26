(The Center Square) – Waiting is the hardest part, according to singer Tom Petty, and an Enbridge spokesman is expressing the same sentiment.
The Canadian company Enbridge has operated the Line 5 dual pipeline that has spanned five miles of the Straits of Mackinac for the past 70 years. The company received approval to remove the pipeline from the lake floor to a tunnel that would be built up to 100 feet beneath the lakebed during the final days of former Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration in 2018.
The Great Lakes Tunnel Project is estimated to cost more than $500 million, and Enbridge has said it will pick up the entire tab.
Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy concluded its permitting process in 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is also required to sign off on the project, a process the Corps originally said would be completed by the end of 2023. Last month, the Corps said it would be 2025 before they could finish their environmental impact statement.
Enbridge’s Ryan Duffy, a corporate communications and media relations strategist, told The Center Square that’s too long.
“We believe that the project can and should be permitted much more quickly,” Duffy said. “The project is intended to enhance environmental protection to the Great Lakes, by removing the dual pipelines and other utilities from the waters of the Straits and placing them far beneath the lakebed as requested by the state of Michigan. We think that the Army Corps and others should have an interest in achieving this goal as soon as possible.”
Carrie Fox, the Corps interim public affairs chief, explained to The Center Square via email why the process was delayed 18 months. She said there have been no changes to the timeline since the March 23 announcement.
“The initial project schedule was based on a two-year target for completion of the EIS,” she wrote. “The updated schedule is based on a detailed look at the information we need and the steps we need to take to gather that information, as well as conducting robust Tribal consultation and engaging cooperating agencies in the review.”
Among the steps undertaken by the Corps are archaeological studies and an ethnographic study, Fox noted.
“The archaeological studies will continue during the field season of 2023," Fox said. "We are currently consulting with federally recognized tribes on the study design for the ethnographic study. These studies will be completed before the draft EIS is completed.”
Line 5 has transported up to 540,000 barrels of hydrocarbons each day from Canada, across Wisconsin, the Upper Peninsula, and the Lower Peninsula, and into Ontario for the past 70 years without causing any environmental harm.
Duffy said the tunnel was planned to ensure the aging pipelines don’t leak into the Great Lakes. The pipeline’s exposure on the lakebed was a key factor when an anchor support of the West leg of the pipeline was damaged in June 2020.
The incident occurred as newly-elected Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel were attempting to make good on their campaign promises to shutter Line 5 permanently, efforts that are currently winding their way through Michigan courts and federal agencies.
“We continue to be in close communication with the Army Corps and feel confident in our working relationship to see the project through to the finish line,” Duffy said. “We are prepared to expedite the process on our end and hope the Army Corps will do the same.”
Duffy quoted President Joe Biden’s top climate advisor, John Podesta, who gave a speech last month in which he stressed the need for energy infrastructure.
“We can move faster by setting tight deadlines for agencies to complete environmental reviews,” Podesta said. “We can move smarter by making it easier to approve projects with low environmental impact.”
Duffy said the Great Lakes Tunnel project will permanently disturb less than a half-acre of wetlands, which he noted meets Podoesta’s low environmental impact criterion.
“We conducted extensive geotechnical investigations, surveys, and other design work prior to submitting our application in 2020,” Duffy said. “This allowed us to provide a robust and fulsome application.
“We have since quickly responded to all Army Corps information requests to inform its environmental review process. We have also proactively engaged in additional surveys in and around the Straits to expedite and inform the agency’s review process.”
Duffy also stated the tunnel has been designed with Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority oversight.