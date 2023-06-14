(The Center Square) – The state and federal government together spent $97.6 million to fund the Marquette Veterans Home to serve 100 veterans.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs State Veterans Home Construction Grant Program has provided $63.4 million in fiscal year 2023 funding for the construction of a new state veteran home to replace the D.J. Jacobetti home.
“Michiganders who served our nation in uniform deserve access to safe, affordable housing and I am proud that we have secured funding to build a new veterans home in the UP,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “This new facility will offer quality long-term care for veterans in the UP and ensure they get access to the resources they need to thrive. I am grateful to the VA and state legislators on both sides of the aisle for their efforts to get this done. Let’s keep working together to support our veterans.”
Michigan spent $34.2 million on the project in the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget.
The new home in Marquette will be similar in design to Michigan Veteran Homes at Chesterfield Township and Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids.
Anne Zerbe, executive director for Michigan Veteran Homes, welcomed the funding.
“With the funding provided by both the VA and the State of Michigan, we are excited to move forward with selection of a location for the new home, which will continue to offer the same essential long-term care services to our Upper Peninsula veterans that we have provided for over 40 years,” Zerbe said in a statement.
The new home will serve more than 100 veterans who will live in three neighborhood buildings that provide each veteran with a a bedroom and bathroom and common gathering and kitchen spaces.
These neighborhoods will connect to a community center with clinical and therapeutic services and amenities like a barbershop and salon and café bistro. Members will also have access to a large great room for full member and community meetings and outdoor courtyards and green spaces.
“This news means we can continue providing for our veterans well into the future, and that’s something we can all be grateful for,” State Rep. Jenn Hill, D-Marquette, said in a statement. “I’m eager to see the new facility take shape as an important fixture of the Marquette community.”