(The Center Square) - The city of Detroit received more than $826.7 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act And still has more than half of the money available.
The city released its spending in a document it presented to the City Council at its July 11 meeting. That document states $460.4 million, or 56% of all ARPA funding, is still unspent as of April 30, 2023.
The city of Detroit had spent just 11% of the $826.7 million with another 34% allocated for future expenditures. That left the 56% still available.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act became law in March 2021. The ARPA money must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
The city of Detroit budgeted $49 million from the federal ARPA funds in 2022.