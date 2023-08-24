(The Center Square) – An audit marked Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory agency with one “material condition” – the most severe ranking.
The CRA administers the state’s cannabis programs, including licensing, inspection, investigation, and enforcement for growing, processing, testing and selling cannabis.
The Office of the Auditor General found the CRA “averaged 196 days and took up to 757 days to complete disciplinary action for 123 formal complaints involving licensee violations.”
The audit found CRA didn’t complete disciplinary action for “555 formal complaints with violations that, as of September 30, 2022, had been open an average of 529 days.”
The audit said CRA needs to “improve its processes to ensure timely disciplinary action against licensees for identified violations. Timely action helps CRA mitigate potential risks to Michigan's cannabis consumers and reduce future licensee violations.”
As of September 2022, the CRA reported 1,353 medical and 1,781 adult-use licensed marijuana facilities, 195,776 active registered patients and 21,698 active caregivers.
In fiscal year 2022, the CRA collected $40.6 million of revenue and spent $23.2 million. The agency has 139 employees as of late 2022.
The audit found the Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and/or CRA didn’t obtain signed security agreements for 50% and 88% of the users it reviewed for its IT systems. Also, either or both of the agencies didn’t disable access for 19% and 3% of user accounts that hadn’t been used within 60 days.
However, the audit found CRA completed timely investigation for 91% of complaints reviewed, and the agency placed holds on failed products, investigated and ensured licensees either remediated or destroyed products for 100% of failed banned pesticides tested.
Within 30 days of receipt, the Office of Internal Audit Services, State Budget Office must review the plan and either accept it or take more steps to finalize the plan.
Between 2019 and 2022, Michigan collected about $271 million in legal, adult-use marijuana tax revenue, according to a report from the Marijuana Policy Project that analyzed tax revenue in states with adult-use cannabis since 2014.