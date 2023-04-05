(The Center Square) – The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment cannot move forward with its investigation of Gotion Inc. due to five-year nondisclosure agreements between company principals and other officials.
The investigation was requested by Big Rapids Charter Township in February in response to Gotion’s proposed battery parts manufacturing plant in Mecosta County. Both the charter township and adjacent Green Township were sited for the facility. However, questions from the charter township prompted Gotion to shift its focus to building the plant exclusively in Green Township.
As previously reported by The Center Square, the Gotion facility, dubbed Project Elephant, as previously approved required 408 acres in Green Township and 115.33 acres in Big Rapids Township, according to a Big Rapids Township facts page.
According to a news release from former U.S. Ambassadors Pete Hoekstra and Joseph Cella, the agency is unable to proceed in its investigation because of the nondisclosure agreements. They limit access to “key missing information only available to Gotion, Inc. its parent company, Guoxuan High-Tech Co., Ltd. and its holding company, Nanjing Gotion Holding Group Co., Ltd., both based in the People's Republic of China (PRC).”
The release said, “Big Rapids Charter Township cannot secure the information given the binding and punitive 5 year non-disclosure agreement in effect,” saying the “binding and punitive” nondisclosure agreements rendered Big Rapids Charter Township unable to provide agency staff with the necessary “personal identifying information on all of the Gotion, Inc. directors, major shareholders, as well as for its parent company, Guoxuan, and its holding company, Nanjing.”
Big Rapids wasn’t able to provide the federal agency with passport numbers, dates of birth, addresses, and visa numbers required to conduct a thorough review. The township could not secure the information due to the nondisclosure agreements.
Hoekstra and Cella called upon Gotion Inc. Vice President of Manufacturing Chuck Thelen, as well as “Gotion, Inc, its parent and holding companies to fulfill the promise for their lawyers to put together a declaration for a CFIUS Review and voluntarily submit it immediately. This project has been void of due diligence, strict scrutiny, and transparency. For the sake of the security of Michigan and our national security, more needs to be known about these PRC-based companies which maintain deep ties to the CCP.”
The two former ambassadors said U.S. Intelligence warnings last year to local and state officials nationwide, alerting them to be wary of PRC-based projects, and not sign agreements that may jeopardize national and economic security, regardless what short-term benefits may be recognized. In addition, the agencies advised full public transparency for any business dealings with foreign companies with local, state, and federal authorities.
“There is no justifiable reason some elected officials and other leaders in Michigan unconscionably doing the opposite what our intelligence agencies advise,” Hoekstra and Cella wrote.
“This disclosure is also vital so the United States Department of Justice can determine if any of the individuals advocating for Gotion have been advocating on behalf of foreign interests outside of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA)," the letter read.