(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed five bills into law on Wednesday.
The bills cut taxes by exempting delivery and installation costs from sales tax, update sentencing guidelines for providing false statements on firearm sales, establish the volunteer employee criminal history system, and modifies membership on the Michigan Strategic Fund Board.
“I’m proud to work with legislators to lower costs for Michiganders and keep our communities safe,” Whitmer said in a statement. “This legislation will help families keep more of their hard-earned money and ensure peace of mind when families entrust caregivers to look after their loved ones. These bills will also keep firearms from those who should not have them and amend the organization of the Michigan Strategic Fund to give Michigan the best opportunity to continue winning economic development projects and growing our economy.”
House Bills 4039 and 4253 will lower costs for Michiganders by exempting delivery and installation charges from the sales and use taxes.
“This was a bipartisan bill, and I was happy to work with Rep. Outman to provide further tax relief for small businesses and Michigan consumers," Rep. Kevin Coleman, D-Westland, said in a statement. "Many businesses are unfamiliar with the difference between use and sales tax, and do not pay sales tax or uses tax on these transactions. Delivery and installation charges should be treated consistently, and regardless of the timing of the charge or how they are invoiced.”
HB 4045 establishes the volunteer employee criminal history system, which allows Michigan State Police to continue conducting background checks for individuals who are employed as caregivers of children, the elderly, and other vulnerable populations. It brings Michigan into compliance with the Child Protection Improvement Act of 2017.
“As the country is in the midst of passionate discourse around gun legislation, I am so proud to see Michigan embracing common sense legislation,” Rep. Kristian Grant, D-Grand Rapids, said in a statement. “My bill HB 4143, which changes language to require background checks for all firearms is a key step in addressing the crisis of gun violence in our communities.”
HB 4143 will update sentencing guidelines to comport with new universal background checks.
HB 4219 will require the directors of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and Michigan Department Of Transportation or their designees from within their respective departments to serve on the board, require members to be residents of the state, establish four-year term limits, require the board president to serve as chairperson, and allow board members to elect a vice-chair from their members.
HB 4219 will add one MSF Board member appointed from three names submitted by the House minority leader and one appointed from three candidates nominated by the Senate minority leader. The board already includes appointees recommended by the House speaker and Senate majority leader.
Bill sponsor and Minority Leader Matt Hall, R-Richland Township, welcomed the change.
“Michiganders deserve a thorough, transparent review of projects before their tax dollars are spent, and my plan will add new voices to the table to help protect Michigan taxpayers and use resources wisely,” Hall said in a statement. “Adding members appointed by the Republican caucuses to the Michigan Strategic Fund Board will bring a greater level of accountability, transparency, and bipartisan oversight to Michigan’s economic development plans into the future.”