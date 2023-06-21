(The Center Square) – State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks and Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Julia Dale urged Michigan residents and businesses with past-due state debts to be alert for scam letters being delivered through the U.S. Postal Service.
“It is disheartening to see the lengths scammers will go to make a quick buck from Michigan residents,” Eubanks said in a statement. “The state of Michigan works collaboratively with individuals to find solutions to their outstanding state debts. If you receive an aggressive and threatening letter, please contact us through a verified phone number so we can log the scam and talk about options.”
In the scam, residents or employers receive a letter about an overdue state debt that requests immediate contact through a toll-free number to resolve the outstanding balance. The letter threatens to seize property – including bank accounts, wages, business assets, cars, real estate, refunds, and cash – if the debt isn’t settled.
The correspondence appears credible because it uses personal facts and information from the internet and public records. The scammer’s letter attempts to trick someone into paying a criminal to settle a fake debt.
Dale cautioned businesses to be on alert for bad actors who try to scam money using questionable documents.
“It’s important for businesses to recognize when they are receiving legitimate correspondence from the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency and when to be suspicious,” Dale said in a statement. “Employers face many obstacles every day. Falling victim to an attempt to steal hard-earned income should not be one of them. The UIA urges employers or third-party administrators to contact the agency if they have any suspicions about letters they receive asking for payment.”