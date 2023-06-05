(The Center Square) – Buick City, once a Midwest industrial landmark in Flint, is long gone and the brownfield left in its wake has been an eyesore since 1999. That’s due to change shortly.
The future site of the planned $300 million Flint Commerce Center was the setting for a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning. The complex is bankrolled in part by Michigan taxpayers, including an $8.6 million forgivable loan from the Michigan Economic Development Corp.’s Michigan Strategic Fund, $3.25 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds from Genesee County, and $3.25 million from the city of Flint.
Another $2 million will be contributed by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.
The project was reported last November by The Center Square.
Among those attending were Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee; Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley; Mott Foundation President and CEO Ridgway White; state Sen. John Cherry, D-Flint; state Rep. Cynthia Neeley, D-Flint; Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance’s Tyler Rossmaessler; and Elliott P. Laws, administrative trustee of the Revitalizing Auto Communities Environmental Response Trust.
The trust purchased the site from General Motors during the automaker’s 2010 bankruptcy. Ashley Capital is developing the commerce center complex.
Ashley Capital finalized its purchase of 20 acres of the 330-acre site earlier this year. It plans to acquire the remainder of the property by the end of August.
“We’ve made this massive investment because we think Flint is a good place to be, with an excellent partner in the city of Flint, strong workforce, great infrastructure, and ready access to expressways, rail, and abundant electricity," Senior Vice President for Ashley Capital Susan M. Harvey said in a statement.
"It took a major partnership between RACER Trust, the state of Michigan, city of Flint, Mott Foundation and Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance to make this historic reclamation of formerly abandoned brownfields a reality," Harvey said. "We are incredibly excited to move forward with this development and see the positive economic impact it will undoubtedly bring to the Flint area.”
Ashley plans to build 10 buildings with more than 3.5 million square feet of space. Harvey told reporters on Monday that prospective tenants could include General Motors, Ford, Penske Automotive, and Amazon.
Harvey cited several advantages of locating such a large development in Flint, including abundant electricity, easy access to I-69 and I-75, and rail lines in the city. She told reporters that approximately 95% of all Ashley Capital investments were “built on the speculative basis we did not have tenants when we started construction and it’s worked out well for us.”
The first building will be completed and ready for tenants in early 2024.
The groundbreaking ceremony occurred the same morning that General Motors announced it was investing $2 billion in its heavy duty truck operations in Flint. Neither the automaker nor government officials has announced tax abatements or development incentives for the planned investments.