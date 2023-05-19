(The Center Square) – Sixteen Michigan dams will receive funding to reduce risks of dam failure.
The funding is through the Dam Risk Reduction Grant Program authorized by the Michigan Legislature last year.
This grant program will provide private owners with resources to manage existing dams and reduce the overall risk of dam failure in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s Dam Safety Unit announced the following grant awards for the fiscal year/grant funding cycle:
- Ypsilanti, $3.7 million. To Ypsilanti for the removal of the high-hazard, poor-condition Peninsular Paper Dam.
- Brooklyn, $2.5 million. To the River Raisin Watershed Council to remove the high-hazard Brooklyn Hydroelectric Dam.
- Alger, $2.3 million. To the Forest Lake Property Owners Association to rehabilitate the now failed Forrest Lake Dam due to the May 2020 flooding disaster. These funds are appropriated out of Section 309 of 2022 PA 53 for communities directly impacted by the flooding.
- Flint, $1.5 million. To Genesee County Parks and Recreation to remove the high-hazard, poor-condition Hamilton Dam.
- Ypsilanti, $1 million. To the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner to remove Tyler and Beyer dams located on Willow Run Creek.
- Albion, $1 million. To Albion to remove the significant hazard, poor-condition Albion Dam as well as four other unregulated dam structures.
- Republic, $750,000. To the Michigamme River Basin Authority for the removal and subsequent construction of a rock arch rapids at the significant hazard, poor-condition Republic Dam.
- Holly, $530,000. To the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Parks and Recreation Division for repairing the high-hazard Heron Dam.
- Tecumseh, $425,000. To the City of Tecumseh to repair the significant hazard, unsatisfactory-condition Standish Dam. This action has been identified by Dam Safety Unit staff as an immediate or emergency action item.
- White Cloud, $222,712. To the City of White Cloud to repair the high-hazard, poor-condition White Cloud Dam. The city proposes to complete concrete and metal work that addresses inadequate spillway capacity issues.
- Baldwin, $115,000. To the Conservation Resource Alliance for the final design and permitting for removal of the significant hazard, unsatisfactory Baldwin Fish Hatchery Dam. Dam removal will restore the river's hydrologic functions, reconnect floodplains, return natural stream morphology, remove impounded sediment, and provide instream habitat in the form of established pools, runs, riffles, and installed woody debris.
- Clarkston, $106,000. To the Village of Clarkston for designing a replacement structure for the high-hazard Clarkston Mill Pond Dam. The project will consist of a lake-level study to determine the most effective solution and design of a replacement dam structure, a new water control structure, and a new discharge pipe based on the results of the study and in accordance with modern dam safety engineering practices.
- Manchester, $71,060. To the Village of Manchester for funds to complete a structural evaluation report, an operation and maintenance plan, and a dam disposition study for the high-hazard Ford Manchester Dam.
- Marquette, $473,724. To A. Lindberg & Sons, Inc. for partial removal of the high-hazard Carp River Intake Dam. The upper portion of the spillway will be removed, lowering the reservoir an additional 10 feet, greatly reducing the risk to health and habitat and potentially lowering the overall hazard classification of the dam.
- Rose City, $300,000. To Huron Pines for the engineering, design, and permitting phase of the removal of the significant hazard, unsatisfactory-condition Sanback Dam. This phase will allow for progress toward stream restoration along with demolition to ensure the drawdown and succession to natural channel protects the human and ecological factors of the site.
- Saline, $192,000. To Saline to complete a dam removal feasibility study for the significant-hazard Saline River Dam. The final deliverable will be a report outlining the benefits, risks, costs, and steps required to remove the Saline River Dam, as well as a conceptual design.