(The Center Square) – The proposed Enbridge Line 5 Great Lakes Tunnel Project (GLTP) encountered strong headwinds on Wednesday, when the Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced they would conduct an extensive review of the project.
The review could delay – or perhaps even scuttle completely – construction of a $500 million, 4-mile tunnel buried beneath the lake bed of the Straits of Mackinac. The tunnel would replace the current pipeline traversing above the lake bed since 1953.
The USACE is now requiring a GLTB Environmental Impact Statement rather than an Environmental Assessment, Jason Hayes, Mackinac Center for Public Policy Environmental Policy Director, told The Center Square.
"By requiring an Environmental Impact Statement, rather than an Environmental Assessment, the Biden Administration is using bureaucratic processes to extend the timeline for the Line 5 Tunnel project by several years," Hayes said in an email.
Hayes links the USACE decision to Pres. Joe Biden's executive order last January, in which he effectively killed the Keystone Pipeline. Hayes concludes the current administration in Washington – much like the state's governor and attorney general – is hostile toward the fossil-fuel industry.
"Given their actions on the Keystone XL pipeline, [the administration's] actions to stall new oil and gas permits across the nation, their extreme political appointments, and their consistent stream of increasingly extreme green rhetoric, it is distressing, although not entirely unexpected, to see them stalling yet another pressing energy/environmental issue in this fashion," Hayes said.
"Michigan residents should also recognize that this tactic of indefinitely stalling infrastructure projects with an endless series of reviews, permits, litigation, and assessments is standard operating procedure for powerful environmental groups that are demanding all reliable and affordable fossil fuel supplies are shut down or left in the ground," Hayes said. "If the Biden administration was actually serious about protecting the environment, they would push for the rapid construction of the tunnel."
The tunnel has been approved already by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, but also requires a signoff from USACE.
Complicating matters is a standoff between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Enbridge over operation of the current pipeline. The governor and Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger revoked the easement that allowed Enbridge to operate the pipeline.
Enbridge continues to ignore her order subsequent to the May 12, 2021, deadline.
Enbridge argues jurisdiction of the pipeline doesn’t belong to the state, but instead with the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials and Safety Administration, an assertion challenged by Attorney General Dana Nessel.
The company warns shutting down Line 5 could result in a $5 billion hit to the regional economy. Operations of the pipeline, which carries up to 540,000 barrels of light crude, natural gas and light synthetic crude, is supported by the Canadian government and Ohio lawmakers. Additionally, United Steelworkers Local 912 weighed-in with their approval, claiming closing the pipeline would hurt 350 members, 600 contractors, 500 other full-time workers, as well as raise fuel and petroleum derivative prices for the general public.
“The decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to complete an environmental impact statement instead of an environmental assessment (EA) for the Great Lakes Tunnel project will lead to a delay in the start of construction on this important project,” Enbridge said about Wednesday’s decision. “Enbridge will continue to work with the USACE on its review of our application and towards a successful conclusion to this process which began when we filed our permit application in April 2020.”
The company also noted it will continue moving forward with the Great Lakes Tunnel project, which it alleges is supported by more than 60% of Michigan residents.
The company has spent more than $100 million on the project thus far.
“Placing a pipeline in a new Great Lakes Tunnel will provide extra layers of safety and environmental protection and make what is currently a safe pipeline even safer, while creating Michigan jobs and securing the needed energy for consumers in Michigan and the region,” the company’s news release continued. “The Tunnel will also be able to accommodate other utilities – an Upper Peninsula based company has already expressed interest in using the tunnel to also house high-speed data connectivity.”
An USACE spokesperson said its determination to expand its review was due to pressure from environmental groups as well as navigation concerns in the Straits.
“This announcement comes after tens of thousands of citizens voiced concern over Enbridge’s Line 5 tunnel permitting application because it lacked critical details; including major gaps with the design; a failure to disclose risks to water, people and the Great Lakes; and a failure to consider tribal cultural resources and site impacts,” Beth Wallace, Great Lakes Campaigns manager for the National Wildlife Federation, said in a statement.
The NWF also noted the USACE’s updated permit application process could add years to the review.