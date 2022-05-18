(The Center Square) – When more than 1 million Michiganders lost their job and needed unemployment benefits during a period of featuring a record 22.7% unemployment rate, and seniors in long-term care needed an advocate for 31 months, state agencies often failed them.
Three audits released in the last three months expound on the agencies’ failures.
One audit found the Unemployment Insurance Agency spent $60.8 million on the Michigan Integrated Data Automated System but didn’t deploy other safeguards to prevent unemployment fraud.
For 42 of 61 sampled ex-employees, the UIA didn’t disable account access to MiDAS in a timely fashion, nor did it disable the State of Michigan network for 30 employees (49%), or disable remote 41 users (67%) from remote devices.
The report sampled 45 of the 330 people with access to federal tax information and found no background checks for 36, or approximately 80% of UIA employees sampled.
A March audit found that staffing agencies and Michigan Works! Agencies employed 169 workers convicted of one or more misdemeanors or felonies, including identity theft and financial crime, to disburse unemployment benefits.
The third audit analyzing LTC facilities found that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan's LTC advocate program didn't visit quarterly 88.8% of the 4,275 total active facilities in fiscal year 2019.
The LTC audit found that the state agency didn’t complete or keep background check documentation for 80% of the volunteer ombudsmen.
Wendy Jones, founder and CEO of Next Steps 4 Seniors LLC in Rochester Hills and who pleaded LTC residents get more interaction during COVID restrictions, said the audit “saddens my heart beyond words.”
The state shuttered access to nursing homes from March 2020 through June 29, 2020.
And despite a June 30, 2020, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order excluding the LTC program from visiting restrictions, advocates didn’t resume their regular visiting schedule until March 2022.
Jones said the state excluded friends and family from seeing LTC residents, and then state advocates also let down seniors and didn't visit.
“Who do they have? They rely upon the state advocates,” Jones told The Center Square in an email. “Every one of us had a mother and father at some point whether active or not in your life, but to not advocate for them in their last days is devastating.”
She advocated for giving seniors more respect and dignity in their final years.
Rep. Steve Johnson, R-Wayland, chair of the Oversight Committee, has been investigating the UIA for more than a year.
But he said multiple state departments have failed to conduct background checks, removing ex-employer program access, and “a number of failures that start to add up over the months and years.”
“At some point, the people of Michigan should expect that Gov. Whitmer and her departments get their act together and actually get an unemployment agency that works for the people of Michigan,” Johnson said in a phone interview.
UIA Director Julie Dale said the UIA had solved “significant” problems over the last six months and now requires background checks, fingerprinting for all employees with confidential information, better staff training, and timely removal privileges of ex-employees.
“After more than a decade of disinvestment in UIA, there is still more work to do,” Dale said in a statement.
But the UIA has made repeated mistakes over the last years, including fumbling the federal pandemic unemployment program, and its former director Steve Gray resigning amid record unemployment claims. He left with a then-secret $85,872 severance deal.
Can these agencies rebuild trust? Johnson said one first step would be for agency leaders to admit failures instead of blaming the pandemic, the Legislature, or the federal government.
“They’re blaming everyone but themselves,” Johnson said. “There’s no accountability; there’s no responsibility; there’s no leadership. I think that’s what people need to see before they can expect real changes.”