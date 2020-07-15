(The Center Square) – Federal relief is on its way for Michigan farmers and agricultural processors facing financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) announced Wednesday the application process is open for grants totaling $15 million for the state’s agricultural industry.
The monies will be appropriated from funds provided through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“The COVID-19 virus has especially impacted Michigan's food and agriculture sector,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in an MEDC statement.
“This investment will provide critical resources to ensure the safety of Michigan's food production industry and its workforce," Whitmer added. “We can further our economic recovery in Michigan by putting federal dollars through the CARES Act to work for the people and business across our state through efforts like these to help with costs incurred by farms and food processors in the fight against COVID-19.”
The Michigan Agricultural Safety Grants are divided between agricultural processors and farms:
- $10 million in grants will be provided to processors statewide, with a minimum grant of $10,000 and a maximum grant of $200,000.
- $5 million in grants will be available to farms statewide, with a minimum grant of $10,000 and a maximum grant of $50,000.
Only applicants who specifically qualify as either a processor or a farm are allowed to apply for the grants, which will provide up to $1,000 per employee to fund COVID-19 mitigation costs. Those costs include, but are not limited to: testing costs, personal protective equipment, facility needs, increased sanitation costs, employee training and upgraded safety procedures for farm-provided housing.
Only costs incurred from June 1, 2020, through Sept. 15, 2020, will be considered eligible. Grants will be awarded on a first come, first served basis until all funding has been awarded.
Michigan farms or agricultural processors must meet the following requirements:
- A minimum of 10 employees in Michigan, with supporting documentation.
- Provide proof of good standing with the state of Michigan, as applicable (Certificate of Good Standing).
- Attest that the business is current on all state, local and real estate taxes, or is otherwise contesting them in good faith.
- Have completed registration in the State of Michigan Integrated Governmental Management Applications (SIGMA) Vendor Self-Service website prior to applying for grant funding.
Applications will be processed by East Lansing-based GreenStone Farm Credit Services, one of America’s largest rural lenders, including 31 branches in Michigan.
Food and agriculture contributes $104.7 billion annually to Michigan’s economy, and represents 805,000 jobs statewide. Additionally, Michigan exports approximately $1.8 billion of food and agriculture products annually.
"Agriculture has been on the front lines of providing safe and abundant food," Craig Anderson, Michigan Farm Bureau manager of labor and safety regulatory assistance, told The Center Square. "The protection of our families, our workers and the supply chain workforce is paramount to maintaining our food supply," he said.
"Many farm members have extended significant effort and cost to locate, acquire and implement equipment and practices to minimize infection risk," Anderson added. "Costs are mounting on hard pressed farms with significant increases in items such as normally used PPE. The Michigan Farm Bureau supported legislation will assist these farms and processors to maintain and improve protections limiting virus spread."