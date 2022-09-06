(The Center Square) – The federal government awarded the Detroit Regional Partnership Foundation $52.2 million for mobility innovation, drawing applause from politicians and opposing critiques equating it to central government planning.
John Mozena, president of the Center for Economic Accountability, a nonprofit organization for transparent economic development policy, said the government can't centrally plan the future of mobility.
“The idea that a government, through forward planning, can just see its way through all of these complex economic societal changes, to plan out and successfully subsidize what the industry is going to do – is just silly,” Mozena said in a phone interview. “It has no bearing in reality.”
The grant will support six projects meant to accelerate economic growth via the transition to next-generation electric, autonomous, and fully-connected vehicles for five groups. Those groups are:
- Detroit Regional Partnership. Money is for GEM Central's overall grant administration and to increase site readiness to attract major mobility projects.
- Michigan’s Office of Future Mobility and Electrification. Funding is to increase equitable access to the state’s testing and proving assets.
- Southeast Michigan Community Alliance in coordination with MichiganWorks. This helps existing companies meet evolving high-tech talent needs, offset retirement losses, and support career pathway advancement for historically excluded communities.
- TechTown. Money here is to accelerate the growth of mobility startups that drive innovation to fill gaps in the mobility value chain.
- University of Michigan Economic Growth Institute. Funding is to help existing small- to medium-size manufacturers transition to the EV market through a new Advanced Mobility Supply Chain Transformation Center.
Mozena cited research from Stanford University and the University of Chicago that said about 4.7% of Americans worked from home in 2020 but 30% work from home as of July 2022.
Just like how Michigan didn’t foresee an increase of working from home, Mozena said that Michigan can’t know the future of mobility over the next 20 years.
The DRP is one of 21 winners of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge funded by the American Rescue Plan. The 21 winners were narrowed from 60 finalists chosen from a Phase 1 applicant pool of 529 applications.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has previously said Michigan will be the “epicenter” of EVs, welcomed the news.
“For a century, we have led the way when it comes to cutting-edge manufacturing, and today’s investment will capitalize on our core strengths by supporting six projects to improve site readiness, bolster workforce development, and support innovative startups,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Together, we are building on our bipartisan economic development efforts, unique mobility and electrification initiatives, and continued, strong auto investments.”
However, it’s unclear how that money will be spent or the return on investment to taxpayers. In August, taxpayers spent $285,000 on “mobility” projects.
Mozena said taxpayers should question “in every case” whether the potential future payoff is worth the short-term economic pain and the long-term economic pain from increasing debt.
Maureen Donohue Krauss, CEO of DRP, said the funding would help spur the "mobility revolution."
“The world is experiencing a once-in-a-century mobility revolution, and the Detroit region is poised to ensure the U.S. leads the way. The Global Epicenter of Mobility (GEM) is designed to support mobility in every sense of the word, from the transition to autonomous and electric vehicles to social and economic mobility,” Krauss said in a statement. “Building on 400+ unique assets, GEM will support workers, startups, and existing companies so they can adapt to the rapidly evolving advanced mobility industry and create the new high-quality jobs of the future.”