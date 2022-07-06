(The Center Square) – Michigan’s $77 billion 2023 budget aims to spend $251 million in “economic development” statewide, but one analyst says that many projects don’t address concerns of the average Michigander.
John Mozena, president of the Center for Economic Accountability, a nonprofit organization for transparent economic development policy, told The Center Square that the government should focus on providing basic services like safe communities, fixed roads, good education, and clean, drinkable water instead of giving private businesses money.
A few of projects do just that, including spending $10 million on the Reed City Water Treatment System, $15 million to Salem Township’s water treatment, and $2.1 million to the city of McBain for Lead Line Replacement.
The budget uses the term “economic development” liberally, which includes spending $30 million on a Grand Rapids amphitheater, $28 million to two unspecific business incubators, and a total spending of $12 million for a senior center and a housing project in Traverse City, which Mozena said could be funded with private money instead.
Some projects are “far down the list” of people’s actual priorities, Mozena said, adding politicians want to get re-elected, so they team with economic development groups to spend taxpayer money on subsidies.
An article in the Journal of Economic Perspectives supports Mozena's assertions. The article concludes: “In the raw data, per capita incentive spending increases by more than 20 percent in half of the cases in which it is an election year and the governor is up for reelection versus one-fifth of the cases otherwise.”
If government must spend on economic development, Mozena said the “single best thing” it can do is to prepare workers for the jobs that companies actually have or will have.
Lawmakers left $7 billion of taxpayer money in the state’s coffers this budget and didn’t provide tax relief during high inflation, but were still able to secure millions of dollars for select companies or projects in their district.
“The ‘economic development’ that’s in this budget and in past budgets, is rarely enough money to truly move an economy,” Mozena said in a phone interview. “It’s rarely enough money to change business decisions, but it is money we could be spending on other things that would actually make a difference in those decisions.”
Other economic development spending includes:
- $15 million for InvestUP, a nonprofit economic development group for the Upper Peninsula.
- $5 million to the Downtown Lansing Development Authority for the loss of state workforce.
- $2 million for an Oakland County economic development site.
InvestUP hasn't responded to a request for comment, but Cathleen Edgerly, the executive director of Downtown Lansing Inc, welcomed the funding to help downtown recover from COVID.
“The $5 million will fund critical small business support programs as well as community space enhancements, as our downtown transitions from one that primarily met the needs of the daytime workers, into a downtown community that provides more of a 24/7 experience for all who call Lansing home," Edgerly wrote in an email.
Edgerly thanked state leaders including lawmakers, Sen. Curtis Hertel, D-East Lansing, Rep. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, the Lansing Chamber, LEAP, and others who helped secure the funding.
Edgerly said metrics of program success include cutting vacancy rates in half, brining a more diverse business mix, and at adding least 2,000 residential units to the downtown district by 2025.
Mozena compared the economic development spending to prioritizing repairs on an unfinished car.
“We’re spending money on trim packages for our economy but we’re still sitting there without a working engine and we’re missing tires” Mozena said. “A huge amount of the money Michigan spends on ‘economic development’ would do more for the economy if it were spent on fixing the roads.”