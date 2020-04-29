(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, I-Cascade Twp., is one step closer to announcing a 2020 presidential bid as a Libertarian Party candidate.
In a tweet on Amash's Twitter account on Tuesday, the Michigan native stated: "Today, I launched an exploratory committee to seek the @LPNational's nomination for president of the United States. Americans are ready for practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people."
Up until his announcement, Amash was facing what many political prognosticators were predicting would be an uphill battle for reelection to his seat in Congress. He has said he'd pause his congressional reelection campaign while considering his presidential run, something he's been publicly mulling for much of the past year.
If nominated as the official candidate at the Libertarian Party convention in Austin, Texas, planned for May 21-25, Amash will face-off with Republican incumbent Pres. Donald J. Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden in the November general election.
Elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010 as a Republican representing Michigan's 3rd Congressional District, Amash made headlines a year ago when he left the party to become the only Independent member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Since then, he supported the ultimately unsuccessful Democratic-led impeachment of Pres. Trump and has been an outspoken opponent of such bipartisan bills as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. He is also a fiscal conservative who describes himself as "100 percent pro-life."
Amash's tweet links to his Amash for America Exploratory Campaign website, which reads: "WE'RE READY. For something new. For a government that secures our rights. For equality before the law. For an end to cronyism. For a government that fulfills its purpose and recognizes its limits. For practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people. For an honest, principled president who will defend the Constitution and put individuals first."
Many anticipate Michigan will be a critical battleground state in the general election, much as it was in 2016. In that election, Republican candidate Donald Trump narrowly defeated heavily favored Democrat Hillary Clinton by approximately 10,000 votes, the slightest margin of victory in the state's history. Michigan's 16 electoral votes are up for grabs.
Amash's announcement prompted disagreement from two prominent Michigan Republicans.
Former state Sen. David B. Robertson, R-Grand Blanc, told The Center Square Amash's candidacy "is narcissism on display."
He added: "I've encountered this before where individuals seem to believe only they hold the true faith of any political view and everyone else is the great unwashed. To me, it seems this is a very inflated sense of self rather than coming from any core convictions."
Robertson notes that no third-party candidate has won a general election in Michigan, and he doesn't believe that will change just because Amash hails from Michigan.
"Who knows?" he asked. "It's speculation, but he'll never be president of the United States, and I wonder if his aim is something else aimed at siphoning off libertarian votes from the Republican vote. This would help put Biden in the White House, who would wind up putting more pro-abortion judges on the Supreme Court."
Leon Drolet is a Macomb County Commissioner, head of the Michigan Taxpayers Alliance and former state representative, also told The Center Square he doesn't believe Amash stands a chance. "Unless he has billions of dollars to enter a national presidential race, his chances of winning any significant percentage of the vote is zero," he said.
But Drolet disagrees with Robertson on the value of third-party candidates.
"Someone from outside the traditional two parties can serve the purpose of holding the other candidates and their parties more accountable," he said, adding outside candidates provide "a venue for voters expressing frustration with both parties and their respective presidential nominees."