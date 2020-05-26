(The Center Square) – A state senator says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office encouraged him to remove a Facebook post that claimed the governor’s husband attempted to use his status to cut a line and get his boat on the water for Memorial Day weekend.
Tad Dowker, an owner of NorthShore Dock in Northern Michigan, wrote about the event Thursday, the Detroit News reported.
"This morning, I was out working when the office called me, there was a gentleman on hold who wanted his boat in the water before the weekend," Dowker wrote in a now not publicly visible Facebook post. "Being Memorial weekend and the fact that we started working three weeks late means there is no chance this is going to happen.
"Well our office personnel had explained this to the man and he replied, 'I am the husband to the governor, will this make a difference?" he wrote.
Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, posted on Facebook Friday criticizing Whitmer’s husband, Marc Mallory, but deleted the post after requests from Whitmer’s office to him and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey’s office, whom Barrett said “denied the situation”.
Whitmer’s spokeswoman Tiffany Brown told the News, "Our practice is not to discuss the governor’s or her family’s personal calendar/schedules. And we’re not going to make it a practice of addressing every rumor that is spread online.”
NorthShore Dock confirmed their report in a Saturday post, which isn't visible to the public.
"After a long day of keeping crews running, adhering to the additional safety regulations that need to be in place to operate our small business and fielding calls from customers frustrated with our lagging installation schedule I was told the governor's husband called asking for instant availability," the company wrote. "Up until this point we, as a company, had no idea we installed their dock or boat."
Mallory was respectful when NorthShore Dock couldn’t meet his request, the statement said.
Whitmer relaxed restrictions in the Traverse City region and the Upper Peninsula in her MI Safe Start plan on Friday and encouraged residents from other parts of the Mitten to “think long and hard” before venturing to those areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“A small spike really could put that hospital system in dire straits pretty quickly. And that's precisely why we are asking everyone to continue doing their part,” Whitmer said during her May 18 press conference. “Don't descend on Traverse City from all regions of the state.”
Whitmer resides in Lansing but has a property near Elk Rapids, about 17 miles from Traverse City.
Barrett accused Whitmer of violating her own requests and said he was “drawn into a cover up by the Governor and her staff” when he deleted his initial post.
“In the Army, leaders eat last after every one of their soldiers has eaten. They lead by example. Real leaders don’t cut in line and not follow their own demands placed on the rest of us,” Barrett concluded in a Facebook post with over 1,400 shares.