(The Center Square) – Applications are now open for Michigan’s small businesses impacted by excess rain from Oct. 1, 2019 through June 2, 2020.
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is making Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million available to eligible small businesses, agricultural cooperatives, and nonprofits in Clinton, Gratiot, Ionia, Isabella, Midland, Montcalm, Saginaw, and Shiawassee counties.
The SBA extended the loans following the Secretarial Disaster Declaration obtained by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue last year.
“This is welcome news for Michigan businesses that had to endure one of the wettest years on record in Michigan,” Whitmer said in a statement. “I’m glad the federal government has recognized the need for this support, and I am eager to continue working with them to further assist Michigan businesses.”
In June 2019, Whitmer requested a USDA Secretarial Disaster Designation for the entire state of Michigan to provide relief to farmers impacted by historic rainfall.
The USDA designated more than 40 Michigan counties as primary disaster areas beginning in November 2019.
When Perdue issues a disaster declaration for crop damage, the SBA issues a declaration to eligible entities affected by the same disaster.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications here. Applicants should apply under SBA declaration #16760, and can call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email them.
Applications are due no later than June 21, 2021.