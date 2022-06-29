(The Center Square) – After the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that Flint water indictments using a one-man grand jury were invalid, Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud said that the cases “are not over.”
The state’s top court ruled unanimously that a one-man grand jury can investigate, and issue subpoenas and arrest warrants, but it cannot indict someone.
In 2021, Nessel's office charged nine state employees, including former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder, using Judge David Newblatt as the lone juror. Newblatt considered evidence behind closed doors and issued indictments. The case was assigned to the Genesee Circuit Court.
In the Supreme Court ruling, Justice Richard Bernstein said the AG's office "invoked obscure statutes ... to deprive defendants of their statutory right to a preliminary examination."
Still, Hammoud said that it’s “presumptive and rash” to say the Supreme Court ruling will result in the dropping of all related charges.
“Our reading is that the Court’s opinion interprets the one-man grand jury process to require charges to be filed at the district court and include a preliminary examination,” Hammoud said in a statement. “Our team is prepared to move forward through that process. We relied upon settled law and the well-established prosecutorial tool of the one-man grand jury, used for decades, to bring forward charges against the nine defendants in the Flint water crisis. We still believe these charges can and will be proven in court.”
The three people face the following charges:
- Nancy Peeler: two charges of misconduct in office, a five-year felony and willful neglect of duty, a misdemeanor.
- Richard Baird: misconduct in office, perjury during an investigative subpoena examination, a 15-year felony, obstruction of justice, a five-year felony, and extortion, a 20-year felony.
- Nicolas Lyons: nine counts of involuntary manslaughter, a 15-year felony, and one count of willful neglect of duty.
The Flint Water crisis began in 2014 when health officials switched the city’s water supply to the Flint River as a cost-saving measure. The water wasn’t treated for corrosion control, resulting in lead and other contaminants leached into the drinking water, which supplied roughly 100,000 people.
The government failure rose to national news as the water switch is believed to have caused a Legionnaires outbreak that infected 91 people and killed 12 in the Flint area.
The investigation started longer than six years ago and the statute for many misdemeanors is six years, while the statute of limitations for involuntary manslaughter is 10 years.
Hammoud said her team is “determined” to prove the allegations in court.
“Furthermore, as Justice Bernstein noted, ‘If the allegations can be proved, it is impossible to fully state the magnitude of the damage state actors have caused to an innocent group of people – a group of people that they were entrusted to serve,” Hammoud said. “The Flint water crisis stands as one of this country’s greatest betrayals of citizens by their government.’”