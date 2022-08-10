(The Center Square) – The state of Michigan prevailed in motions against three alleged members of the Wolverine Watchmen accused of plotting to storm the state Capitol building and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
“We must send a clear message that those who seek to do violence against our institutions of democracy and our elected representatives are not patriots, they are criminals,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “My office is pleased to see this case move forward and to have the opportunity to hold these men accountable for their actions.”
Joseph Morrison, Paul Bellar, and Pete Musico appeared for a motion hearing before Judge Thomas Wilson of the Fourth Circuit Court in Jackson County.
All three are charged with:
- Gang membership, a 20-year felony that may be served as a consecutive sentence.
- Providing material support for terrorist acts.
- Carrying a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.
Thomas granted the following motions filed by the AG to preclude inadmissible evidence about FBI agents, add admissible co-conspirator statements, and prohibit defendants from asking FBI Special Agent Henrik Impola at trial about his alleged perjury in a separate case, which the government says is an inaccurate accusation.
The Court limited evidence in trial of FBI missteps in the case, including Special Agent Jayson Chambers’ connection with cybersecurity firm Exeintel, former FBI Special Agent Richard Trask’s domestic violence conviction, and Trask’s alleged social media posts about former President Donald Trump.
“The potential of unfair prejudice, confusion of the issues, and misleading the jury substantially outweighs whatever evidentiary value it might have,” the AG’s office wrote.
The three men were arrested in October 2020. Federal law enforcement says they were part of a larger group of at least 12 people who, angry over COVID-19 restrictions, targeted law enforcement officers, and planned to attack the state Capitol building.
The defense says the so-called plans were all “stoned crazy talk,” noting the men were usually high or drunk when meeting.
In April, a federal jury acquitted two people in the Whitmer kidnapping plot.
The Antrim County defendants: Brian Higgins, Michael Null, William Null, Eric Molitor, and Shawn Fix, in the related Antrim County case, are scheduled to appear for a preliminary examination in Traverse City between Aug. 29, 2022 and Sept. 1, 2022.
The trial for Morrison, Bellar, and Musico is scheduled to begin on October 3.
Jury trial for the federal retrial of two alleged ringleaders of the Whitmer kidnapping plot also started this week in Grand Rapids.