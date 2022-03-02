(The Center Square) – Before an expungement clinic in Genesee County, Attorney General Dana Nessel explicitly asked that Michiganders carrying guns not to be allowed, saying “it’s not safe.”
In a May 30, 2021, email, Nessel wrote: "Do we know if there will be any effort to wand people as they enter? I don't know how this can be made to be a safe event if people are permitted in with firearms. I know it's late in the game for me to raise this issue, but it seems incredibly important. I want the carrying of firearms to be a dealbreaker for the public to participate in these. It's not safe."
The email was obtained through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
The meaning of the email is unclear as Nessel’s office hasn’t responded to a request for comment. On one hand, Nessel may have been concerned that the people she's expunging are violent; on the other hand, she might have been expressing her antagonism against all firearms, even when carried legally. Also in question is how she expected officials to deal with law enforcement or Michiganders with a legal concealed carry permit.
Eric Ventimiglia, the conservative Michigan Rising Action director, criticized Nessel for the email.
“Dana Nessel was afraid the attendees would turn violent but was fine with using the event for a photo op and to advance her political agenda,” Ventimiglia told The Center Square. “Dana Nessel’s admitted hesitance to walk the walk on expungement laws is cause for concern for many Michiganders. Public safety should be Dana Nessel’s top priority as our state’s top law enforcement official, yet it continues to take a back seat to her political theatrics.”
Steve Dulan, an adjunct professor of firearms law at Cooley Law School who is also on the board of the Michigan Coalition for Responsible Gun Owners (MCRGO), told The Center Square that the firearms group doesn’t have an official position on the email.
“However, speaking for myself, I can say that I'm not surprised by this," Dulan wrote in an email. "Ms. Nessel is clearly uncomfortable with armed citizens."
Dulan continued: “She holds these unreasonable beliefs even though, to the best of my knowledge, there has never been a gun crime of any kind charged against a gun owner in the Capitol, despite tempers sometimes rising; the overwrought predictions of violence at the polls during the last election never came to pass even though we defeated the Secretary of State's ill-advised attempt to create a ban on guns in polling places; and, over the last 20-plus years, Michigan [Concealed Pistol License] (CPL) holders have proven to be far more law abiding than the general population.”
Dulan said Michiganders with a CPL are held more accountable than the general public for committing crimes. State Police release annual reports of CPL holders who are caught breaking the law, which they don’t for typical Michiganders.
“I find her fears unreasonable and not borne out by reality,” Dulan wrote. “Michigan is home to millions of gun owners. Many of us regularly carry guns for protection of ourselves and others. We don't deserve to be demonized and viewed with suspicion.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, more Michiganders have bought firearms than ever before.
In 2020, the FBI conducted 1.06 million National Instant Criminal Checks (NICS) in Michigan, more than doubling the 492,171 completed in 2019. In 2021, that number reached nearly 971,000.
The same trend applies nationally for gun sales.
Nine of the 10 highest weeks for NICS firearm background checks were in 2020 or 2021; the 10th week in the list occurred after 2012's Sandy Hook school shooting.