(The Center Square) – Attorney General Dana Nessel has offered to review the Oxford High School shooting that has left four students dead.
Nessel’s spokeswoman Lynsey Mukomel told The Center Square in an email that they offered the AG’s services “to conduct a full and comprehensive review of the 11/30/21 shooting and the events leading up to it.”
“Our attorneys and special agents are uniquely qualified to perform an investigation of this magnitude and are prepared to perform an extensive investigation and inquiry to answer the many questions the community has regarding this tragedy,” the email read.
The suspected shooter, Ethan Crumbley, 15, has been charged as an adult with 24 felonies ranging from first-degree murder to terrorism and is being held without bond.
In a letter over the weekend, Oxford Superintendent Tim Throne throne letter asked for a third-party investigation into the shooting.
“... Many of our parents have understandably been asking for the school's version of events leading up to the shooting,” the letter read. "It's critically important to the victims, our staff and our entire community that a full and transparent accounting be made.”
On Friday, Ethan Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, attempted to evade police after Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced four counts each of manslaughter charges. The parents were apprehended over the weekend hiding in Detroit, about 40 miles from Oxford, after authorities offered a $10,000 award for information leading to their location. McDonald said the couple withdrew $4,000 from an ATM on Friday.
Both Crumbley parents pleaded "not guilty" and each have a bond set at $500,000.
A review by McDonald says James Crumbley bought the gun four days before it was used in the shooting, likely as a Christmas present for Ethan that was left unlocked.
Previously, Nessel said she “fully supported” charges against the alleged shooter’s parents.
“Demanding accountability of a child’s parents under the circumstances presented isn’t just appropriate, it’s essential,” Nessel tweeted. “Justice demands no less.”