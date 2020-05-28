(The Center Square) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined 23 states in suing The U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) over its final rule that amends fuel economy standards.
The attorney generals filed a “petition for review”, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, arguing the final rule is misguided.
The final rule, announced in March, repealed standards that required automakers to improve fuel economy for vehicle model years 2021-26 from five percent per year to 1.5 percent.
The new rule drops the overall industry mile-per-gallon (mpg) requirement in model year 2026 from 46.7 to a previous mandate of 40.4.
The attorneys said the federal government’s Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient Vehicles (SAFE) final rule violates the Clean Air Act, the Energy Policy and Conservation Act, and the Administrative Procedure Act.
“The Trump administration touted the SAFE Vehicles Rule as giving the American people better access to safer, more affordable vehicles that are cleaner for the environment. But it does none of these things," Nessel said in a statement. "Instead, this rule sabotages investment in technology that is better for the environment and slashes incentives to increase fuel efficiency which is better for drivers.”
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) claimed the new rule would result in 2.7 million additional new vehicles sold, 3,300 fewer crash fatalities, and cut the price of a new vehicle by about $1,000.
A dozen environmental groups filed a similar lawsuit the same day.
“Gutting these modest clean-car rules is a direct attack on the air we breathe and the future of our planet,” Center for Biological Diversity Katherine Hoff said in a statement. “The administration is flouting science, logic and human decency to send us careering off the climate cliff. It’s a prescription for failure, when we should be leading the world in zero-emission technology.”
H. Sterling Burnett, a senior fellow on environmental policy at the Heartland Institute, argued the new rule would benefit consumers by providing more choices and safer vehicles.
Burnett argued that increasing fuel economy requirements forced automakers to make lighter vehicles, which are more dangerous in car wrecks.
“More people have died in automobile accidents because of corporate average economy mandates from the federal government since they were implemented than died in the Vietnam War,” Burnett said.
He argued that consumers should be able to choose whether they value hauling trailers, transporting an entire soccer team to a game, or buying fuel-efficient vehicles.
An EPA spokesperson said they don’t comment on pending litigation, but contended that its rule “provides a sensible, single national program that strikes the right regulatory balance, protects our environment, and sets reasonable targets for the auto industry, while supporting our economy and the safety of American families.”