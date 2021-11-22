(The Center Square) – The Michigan Independent Citizen’s Redistricting Committee (MICRC) likely violated the Constitution when it held a closed-door meeting in October, according to an opinion issued Monday by Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Assuming that the closed-door session included discussion of a legal memo, the meeting likely violated the Constitution and should have been held in an open meeting, Nessel wrote in a 14-page opinion.
Last month, Sens. Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan, and Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, asked Nessel whether a closed-door MICRC session was legal.
In 2018, Michigan voters created an independent, transparent redistricting commission so in-power politicians wouldn’t draw lines to stay in power, a process commonly called gerrymandering. All sides criticized the MICRC after entering a closed-door meeting in October, despite its Constitutional amendment that mandates the “commission shall conduct all of its business at open meetings.”
Nessel said such an important process should be conducted transparently, and added “it would be repugnant to the constitutional openness requirements of article 4 § 6 to have such a discussion in closed session, even though the discussion is with the Commission’s counsel.”
“The Commission is tasked with developing and adopting new districts that will no doubt change the makeup of our elected legislators,” Nessel said in a statement. “It remains imperative that such a monumental responsibility be conducted in a public forum. The citizens of this state are owed a transparent process and the Commission must do its best to meet that expectation.”
While Nessel said the October meeting should have been an open meeting, her opinion was unclear on future closed-door MICRC sessions.
“This is not to say that the Commission could never meet in closed session,” Nessel wrote. “It is beyond the scope of this opinion to determine what discussions might fall outside the ‘business’ of the Commission and therefore outside the public’s gaze. But one could imagine, for example, a discussion between the Commission and its counsel concerning litigation, or some other matter, that has nothing to do with the actual development, drafting, or adoption of the redistricting plans and could therefore be held in a closed session.”
MICRC spokesman Edward Woods III told The Center Square in an email: “The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission respects the AG’s Opinion. At our next meeting scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 2, we will discuss it openly and transparently.”
Nessel didn’t prescribe a remedy for the violation, or for possible future violations.
FAIR Maps Executive Director Tony Daunt demanded the state’s redistricting commission immediately publish all legal memos, minutes, and all available footage stemming from the closed-door meeting.
“Numerous Michiganders across the partisan and ideological spectrum condemned the secret October meeting as a violation of the spirit and letter of the 2018 amendment establishing this commission,” Daunt said in a statement. “With the Attorney General’s opinion now public, commissioners should immediately release all memos, written notes, minutes, and every frame of footage or other recording made during their illegal secret meeting."