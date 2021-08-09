(The Center Square) – COVID-19 isn’t over in Michigan but early 2021 data from 24 states suggests a fully vaccinated person is much less likely to be hospitalized or die from the virus, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF).
As summer winds down, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ranked Michigan as having “substantial” community COVID-19 transmission with a seven-day average case positivity rate between 5% to 7.9%.
The average number of new confirmed cases is 1,321 per day.
For some people and in some counties, the CDC recommends wearing a mask regardless of vaccination status, walking back President Joe Biden’s May 13 promise that "If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask."
Although some breakthrough COVID-19 infections occur once fully vaccinated, the vaccine aims to reduce symptoms, hospitalizations, and death so hospitals won’t again be overwhelmed by patients during the winter.
More than 164 million people in the United States have been fully vaccinated as of August 2, 2021.
According to KFF data, several states indicate breakthrough cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are rare for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“The rate of breakthrough cases reported among those fully vaccinated is well below 1% in all reporting states, ranging from 0.01% in Connecticut to 0.29% in Alaska,” KFF reported.
As of August 5, 63.9% of adult Michiganders have received a first injection.
The Michigan Health and Hospital Association (MHHA) says those who have contracted COVID-19 previously should get fully vaccinated to best protect against COVID-19.
A recent CDC study indicates unvaccinated people are 2.34 times more likely to be reinfected than those who are fully vaccinated.
“The safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death is supported by clinical trial results, ongoing research by each pharmaceutical provider and a CDC study that shows the extent to which vaccines prevent COVID-19-related hospitalizations among the highest risk age groups,” MHHA spokesman John Karasinski told The Center Square in an email.
“We saw hospitalizations increase at the slowest rates among the age groups with higher percentages of vaccination,” Karasinski said, citing the table below.
According to the Aug. 2 data update (slide 33), less than 1% of fully vaccinated people contracted COVID-19.
From January through July 2021, state data says 4.9 million Michiganders were fully vaccinated, and 54,904 COVID-19 hospital admissions occurred. Just 9,504 cases met the CDC criteria of a COVID-19 vaccination breakthrough, with 622 of those cases involving a patient hospitalized. During this time, 54,904 COVID-19 hospital admissions occurred.
Michigan data indicates nearly 99% of hospital admissions are from patients who have not been fully vaccinated, Karasinski said.
Karasinski said many Michigan hospitals are operating at high-capacity levels with non-COVID-19 patients, likely those who delayed medical care during the peak pandemic. MHHA cited a 16% increase in hospital emergency department (ED) visits during the latest quarter compared to pre-COVID-19 times in the second quarter of 2019.
“This pent-up demand is increasing the pressure on our hospitals and staff as people use the ED as a point of entry to the healthcare system,” Karasinksi said.
“Each COVID-19 surge puts additional stress on the healthcare system and frontline caregivers. A contributing factor to healthcare staffing challenges is the rate of stress and burnout and the pandemic has exacerbated the issue. While Michigan hospitals have proven during each COVID-19 surge that they can deliver world class patient care, practical impacts of operating at high capacity can involve the delaying of nonemergency medical procedures. The best way to help alleviate the pressure on the hospital system, and most importantly hospital staff, is to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.”
Some vaccine-hesitant Michiganders must choose to get the jab or keep their job or college. Within three weeks, at least seven colleges including Michigan State University, the University of Michigan, and Grand Valley State, have mandated the vaccine, while several health care companies have as well, sparking thousands to protest mandated COVID-19 vaccinations.