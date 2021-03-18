(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former state Health and Human Services Department Director Robert Gordon waived their nondisclosure clause of a six-figure, secret severance package after widespread backlash, Crain's Detroit Business reported.
In early March, reporters revealed Gordon received a secret, taxpayer-funded $155,506 severance package.
While Whitmer claimed such payouts were standard in government, reporters have found otherwise.
Gordon abruptly resigned less than 24 hours after signing a Jan. 22 order loosening restaurant restrictions after a 75-day indoor dining shutdown.
Lawmakers have said Whitmer and Gordon disagreed over loosening COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining.
A month after Gordon resigned, he signed a confidentiality agreement with Whitmer’s chief lawyer Mark Totten, which stated: "In response to any inquiries from prospective employers, employer will state that employee voluntarily resigned.”
Gordon declined to testify in the House Oversight Committee on his abrupt departure, but in a letter dated March 18 to Chairman Steve Johnson, R-Wayland, he said there were "robust conversations about policy issues where reasonable people could disagree and did."
Gordon continued: "This was healthy: the stakes were life and death, and different people have different roles. Michigan was hit hard by COVID early, and initially had the third highest fatality rate in the nation. But different perspectives can produce strong outcomes. Michigan has fallen to 21st in deaths per capita."
Gordon argued his and Whitmer’s response to COVID-19 saved lives.
“The evidence is clear that Governor Whitmer’s actions have saved thousands of lives. I was honored to play a part in that work,” he wrote.
The six-figure payout comes as calls increase for expanding the Freedom of Information Act to cover the governor and legislators.
The GOP celebrated the announcement but pushed to find out the reason behind the confidentiality agreement.
"We are pleased that our efforts forced the governor to waive this confidentiality agreement, but very serious questions remain," Michigan Republican Party Communications Director Ted Goodman said in a statement. "Michiganders deserve to know why Mr. Gordon left, and why a confidentiality agreement was required in the first place — our loved ones who died in nursing homes deserve answers that Attorney General Dana Nessel is now refusing to provide."