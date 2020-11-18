(The Center Square) – In an abrupt reversal in a roughly six-hour meeting, the Wayne County Board of Canvassers certified the Nov. 3 election results.
The board members initially deadlocked 2-2 along party lines, bringing the ire of Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the praise of President Donald Trump.
Republican board member Monica Palmer originally voted "no," pointing out that poll books in some precincts were out of balance.
Democratic member Jonathan Kinloch argued that was a result of “human error.”
In a statement, Whitmer said the Republicans “have placed partisan politics above their legal duty to certify the election results” and described their vote as “a blatant attempt to undermine the will of the voters.”
In contrast, Trump tweeted: “Wow! Michigan just refused to certify the election results! Having courage is a beautiful thing. The USA stands proud!”
The concern was that roughly 70% of Detroit’s 134 absentee ballot poll books for its counting board were out of balance without explanation – meaning that the number of voters who signed into polling places didn’t align with the number of ballots at that place.
The Republicans' concern was that the unbalanced ballots preclude them from conducting a recount if requested.
This isn’t a new problem. In August, roughly 72% of Detroit's absentee voting precincts were unbalanced, the Detroit News reported.
During hours of public comment, angry Wayne County residents apparently changed the board's mind. But with much of the nation watching, the video stream failed to show the second vote in which the board certified the vote on the condition that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson complete a “comprehensive audit” on precincts with unbalanced tallies.
"That passed unanimously," Republican member William Hartmann said when the video restarted. "We just voted on that."
And then they adjourned.
"Michigan’s Bureau of Elections stands ready to fulfill its duty to complete the canvas for Wayne County, address any clerical errors and improve the quality of the canvass overall," Benson said in a statement. "Importantly, this is not an indication that any votes were improperly cast or tabulated."
Multiple lawsuits sought to delay the largest county in the state’s vote certification, and lawyers appealed one to the Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday.
According to the board’s canvassing manual, a county that fails to canvass within 14 days after the election must give its documentation to Benson’s office and the Board of State Canvassers, which has 10 days to complete the work and certify the results.
“Glad to see common sense prevailed in the end,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said after the reversal. “Thank you to all those citizens who spoke up so passionately. You made the difference!”
Former Vice President Joe Biden won Michigan by roughly 146,000 votes.
The state canvassing board is slated to meet on Nov. 23 to certify the election.