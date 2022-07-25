(The Center Square) – After losing about 5 million riders since 2017, the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority is seeking a $21.8 million tax hike over five years on the Aug. 2 primary ballot on property owners in the cities of Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township.
AAATA is seeking a 2.38 mill ballot measure. If approved by voters, this proposal would replace the existing 0.7 mill levy, creating an additional net levy of 1.68 mills active in 2024.
In 2017, AAATA reported ridership of under 7 million, but in 2021 it dropped to 1.7 million.
AAATA performance reports show that ridership per capita dropped from 16.05 in fiscal year 2020 to 7.78 in 2021.
Meanwhile, the cost per trip increased from $8.50 in 2020 to $17.04 in 2021, which isn’t adjusted for inflation.
AAATA estimates the cost of this 2.38 mill proposal to be the following, based on average taxable home values:
- Ann Arbor: $445 annually, or $37 per month.
- City of Ypsilanti: $164 annually, or $14 per month.
- Ypsilanti Twp: $181 annually, or $15 per month.
AAATA says it would use the tax hike to increase ridership, maintain existing services, add a new route and longer service hours, more frequent weekend routes, and more customer service agents.
Proposed spending is broken down as follows:
- $5.6 million to renew current services.
- $4.8 million to cover a deficit.
- $3.2 million for funding major capital projects.
- $1.28 million for inflation.
- $1.9 million for longer hours
- $940,000 for 9 new hires.
- $930,000 per year for an Ann Arbor to Ypsilanti Express Service Route.
AAATA hasn't yet responded to a request for comment.
“This is an ideal moment to upgrade transit services and gain new riders,” AAATA said in its proposal. “Waiting until the next millage cycle (2029-2033) will certainly be too late to help the community post-pandemic. From a timing standpoint, 2022-2024 is a window of opportunity to grow our ridership and be a greater service to people throughout our communities.”
Funding for the existing millage will end in 2024.