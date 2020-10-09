(The Center Square) – Four at least four months, men associated with the Wolverine Watchmen schemed to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before they were arrested, an affidavit alleged.
Here’s a map of all locations mentioned. All dates mentioned happened in 2020.
June 6: Two alleged ringleaders, Adam Fox and Barry Croft, and 13 others met in Dublin, Ohio, and spoke about creating a new society where they could be self-sufficient while adhering strictly to the Bill of Rights of the U.S. Constitution, as well as overthrowing state governments "that they believed were violating the US Constitution."
“Several members talked about murdering 'tyrants' or 'taking' a sitting governor,” the affidavit said. “The group decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged each other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message."
A local police department had already reported the militia group to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after it allegedly attempted to obtain home addresses of law enforcement and “target and kill” police officers.
This action spurred one militia member to pivot and became a confidential informant.
June 14: A founder of a militia group was introduced to Fox at a field training exercise.
In a recorded phone call, Fox said he needed “200 men” to storm the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, and take hostages, including the Governor,” and try her for “treason” a plan intended for execution before the Nov. 2020 election.
June 18: Fox met a militia group at the Second Amendment rally at the Lansing Capitol and told Ty Garbin and an informant he planned to attack the Capitol and asked them to combine forces.
June 20: Fox, Garbin, and others met in the basement of a Vac Shack vacuum business in Grand Rapids, accessed through a trapdoor covered by a rug. Although phones were collected, a confidential informant recorded plans to assault the Michigan State Capitol and use Molotov cocktails to destroy police cars.
June 25: Fox live-streamed a video in a private Facebook group complaining about Whitmer's shutdown of gyms. Fox called Whitmer a “tyrant [expletive],” and said, “I don’t know, boys, we gotta do something.”
June 28: Several members attended a training exercise in Munith at a member’s home. Several members were told “to leave if they were not willing to participate in attacks against the government and in kidnapping politicians.”
July 10-12: Several members attended a field training exercise in Cambria, Wisc., where they attempted to construct an improvised explosive device (IED), but failed. Franks also bought and fired a rifle with a silencer.
July 18: Several members met in Ohio and discussed attacking a Michigan State Police facility and shooting up Whitmer’s vacation home in western Michigan.
July 27-28: Several members discussed abducting Whitmer and narrowed points of attack to her vacation or summer home.
Aug. 9: Several members discuss kidnapping plans, and Daniel Harris escalated those plans: “Have one person go to her house. Knock on the door and when she answers it just cap her . . . at this point,” he said, according to the affidavit.
Aug. 29: Several members surveilled Whitmer’s vacation home, took photographs, and estimated law enforcement response times to her home.
Fox said, “We ain’t gonna let ‘em burn our [expletive] state down. I don’t give a [expletive] if there’s only 20 or 30 of us, dude, we’ll go out there and use deadly force.”
Aug. 30: Garbin suggests blowing up a bridge to hinder police response.
Sept. 12-13: Croft constructs another IED using a firework, black powder, pennies, and tape.
Members conducted nighttime surveillance of Whitmer’s vacation home and Croft suggested an act of violence that night, but was dissuaded.
An FBI undercover employee told Fox that it would cost approximately $4,000 to procure preferred explosives to blow up the bridge leading to the vacation home.
October 2: Fox confirmed he purchased an 800,000-volt taser for the kidnapping attempt.
October 7: Fox, Garbin, Harris, and Kaleb Franks planned to meet with an undercover agent to buy explosives and exchange tactical gear.