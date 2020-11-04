(The Center Square) – Although the U.S. Senate seat of incumbent Sen. Gary Peters hangs in the balance as of Wednesday morning, many of Michigan’s U.S. House of Representative seats were retained by those running for re-election.
One exception is the race to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Justin Amash, the libertarian firebrand who famously left the Republican Party after his election and subsequently decided to forego a re-election attempt in Michigan’s District 3. The Associated Press called the race for Republican Peter Meijer, a member of the billionaire family of the megastore chain. With 75% of the precincts reporting, Meijer garnered 58% of the vote against Democrat Hillary Scholten.
Otherwise, it was mostly good news for both blue and red Michigan U.S. House incumbents.
With 97% of precincts reporting, Rep. John Moolenaar handily defeated Democrat Jerry Hilliard for Michigan’s District 4th Congressional District with 65.2% of the vote. Moolenaar first won the seat in 2015, and has successfully held on to it since.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a firebrand in her own right as a member of the so-called “The Squad” – four Democratic women of color, including Massachusetts’s Ayanna Pressley, New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar – was able to fend off a challenge mounted by Republican David Dudenhoefer with 76.9% of the vote for the District 13 seat once occupied by Rep. John Conyers.
Republican incumbent Fred Upton held off Democrat Jon Hoadley with 56% of the vote for the District 6 congressional seat.
Democrat incumbent Elissa Slotkin, a former analyst for the Central Intelligence Agency, is expected to win her re-election bid for Michigan House District 8 against Republican challenger Paul Junge. In a tight race, Slotkin claimed 50.9% of the votes tallied thus far, compared to Junge’s 47.3% and Libertarian Party candidate Joe Hartman’s 1.9%.
In District 1, with 99% of the vote tallied, Republican Rep. Jack Bergman held on to the seat he’s been in since 2017 against a challenge from Democrat Dana Ferguson with 60.8% of the vote.
In District 2, Rep. Bill Huzienga successfully defended the office he’s held since 2011 against Democrat Bryan Berghoef with 59.3% of the vote, with 99% of precincts reporting. Libertarian Party contender Max Rieske garnered 1.3% of the vote.
Democrat Daniel Kildee has yet to be declared a winner for the District 5 seat. His challenger, Republican Tim Kelly, had received 44.8% of the votes cast with 88% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning. Kathy Goodwin of the Working Class Party has thus far won 2.3% of the vote, and Libertarian Party candidate James Harris has garnered 1.6% of the vote. Kildee has served District 5 as its congressman since 2013.
District 7 Congressman Tim Walberg held off a challenge by Gretchen Driskell for the seat he’s held since 2011. Walberg received 58.7% of the vote, according to the Associated Press.
With 77% of precincts reporting, Democrat Andy Levin defeated Republican Charles Langworthy for the District 9 seat Levin has occupied since 2019.
With 68% of precincts reporting, Republican Lisa McClain defeated Democrat Kimberly Bizon with 69.5% of the vote for the District 10 congressional seat. Both candidates mounted freshman campaigns.
Democrat Debbie Dingell was declared the victor in defending the District 12 seat she took over from her husband, John Dingell. Debbie Dingell received 66% of the vote against Republican Jeff Jones (31%) and Working Class Party candidate Gary Walkowicz (2.9%). John Dingell had held the seat since 1955, earning him the distinction of longest-serving congressman in U.S. history. His father had held the same seat for 22 years.