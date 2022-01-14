(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan is expected to receive $563.1 million over five years to build, repair, or replace bridges via the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The Michigan Department of Transportation expects to replace 24 bridges and help local road agencies repair 129 local bridges.
“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Michigan is expected receive [sic] $563.1 million over five years to support thousands of good-paying jobs and build or fix hundreds of bridges,” Whitmer said in a statement. “I look forward to using these resources to put Michiganders first, improving countless commutes and keeping families safe on the road. We will work with our federal and local partners to invest this historic amount of resources into communities in every region of Michigan.”
Whitmer’s office says this is the most significant investment in Michigan’s bridges.
Paul Ajegba, director of the Michigan Department of Transportation, welcomed the news.
“The Michigan Department of Transportation welcomes this historic infusion of resources to back our efforts to repair, replace, or rehabilitate Michigan’s bridges,” Ajegba said in a statement. “We will collaborate with our local partners and stay focused on investing these resources where they are needed most, fixing bridges in critical condition in counties across Michigan.”
The Bridge Formula Program is expected to help repair approximately 15,000 bridges nationwide.