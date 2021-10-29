(The Center Square) – A $49 million investment will be funneled into Huron County's Deerfield II Wind Farm, but one policy analyst says that we still can’t stop using fossil fuels.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a leading renewable energy company and utility with about $16 billion total assets in North America, awarded the project to White Construction, a subsidiary of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) that manages utility-scale renewable energy and heavy civil infrastructure projects.
The contract, awarded Sept. 30, 2021, is for the construction of the roughly 110-megawatt utility-scale wind farm in Huron County with a target construction date of April 2022.
IEA will self-perform the engineering, procurement and project construction of a 41-mile collection system, a 5.5 miles of private access roads, a substation and a meteorological evaluation (MET) tower, and erection of 21 wind turbine generators. IEA says the project prioritizes minimizing impacts to wetlands and streams.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration ranks Michigan in the top 15 states in the nation for electricity generated from wind.
The Deerfield II Wind Farm in Huron County has 472 wind turbines, the most installed wind turbines of any county in the state. “Michigan’s Thumb” – composed of Huron County, the Sanilac and Tuscola Counties – account for 59% of total electricity output in the state.
“IEA built the first phase of Deerfield in 2016, and we are proud to partner again with Algonquin and increase Michigan’s wind resources,” IEA Executive Vice President of Renewable Energy said in a statement. “Projects like the Deerfield II Wind Farm will bring the state one step closer to its goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions no later than 2050, and IEA is pleased to be able to contribute to this important effort.”
Despite the additional wind turbines, Isaac Orr, a policy fellow at the Minnesota-based Center of the American Experiment, said the idea Michigan can use wind turbines to totally ditch fossil fuels is “wishful thinking.”
“Wind turbines only work when it's windy out, and a lot of times when we need the energy the most, it’s not very windy,” Orr said in a phone interview.
Orr said fossil fuels are still needed when wind turbines fail. Often, that’s when they’re needed most such as during a polar vortex in -20 degree temperatures when turbines shut down and activate electric heaters to keep oil from freezing, so the turbines are actually a net consumer of fossil-fuel generated electricity.
“So the idea that we can just build a bunch of wind turbines and not need fossil fuels anymore is completely divorced from reality because electricity isn’t easily stored,” Orr said.
That means when a wind turbine stops working because the wind stops or the temperature plummets, the electricity it's producing instantly stops, Orr said.
Additionally, Orr said about 90% of the wind turbine itself is recyclable, but the fiberglass blades aren’t. Much of the turbine is encased in the concrete foundation, which often isn’t removed afterward. He said wind turbines only last about 20 years before they have to be retrofitted, which is subsidized by taxpayers.
“There’s a legacy impact on the environment from wind that most people don’t consider,” Orr said.
Another option is to store electricity via batteries, but Orr cited a WoodMac outlook that global energy storage capacity is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 31% through 2030, projected to hit 741 gigawatt-hours of cumulative capacity by 2030.
“That’s only 1% of Minnesota’s annual electricity consumption,” Orr said. “So you would have about three days worth of storage, globally installed, according to that projection.”
IEA is headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., and has completed more than 240 utility scale wind and solar projects across North America. IEA constructed the first phase of this project back in 2016. IEA has constructed over 20 gigawatts of renewable energy projects throughout the US and is the #2 wind contractor by revenue as ranked by Engineering News Record.