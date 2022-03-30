(The Center Square) – About $4 million will subsidize the education of some young Michiganders.
The subsidy is part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s plan to ensure 60% of Michiganders receive a skill certificate or college degree by 2030.
“This investment expands career and educational opportunities for young adults and helps us build a state where everyone, no matter who they are or where they live, has a shot at a bright future,” said Whitmer said in a statement. “As a mom, I know that every parent wants their kids to have opportunities to pursue their potential and go on to live a great life. Today’s investment prepares young Michiganders to fill in-demand, good-paying jobs, and empowers them to support themselves and their families. It will help fill job openings especially as older Michiganders leave the workforce and build on Michigan’s ongoing economic momentum.”
The Young Professionals initiative aims plan aims to help Michiganders ages 14-24 find employment by helping them earn a college degree or a skills certificate.
“The Young Professionals initiative is designed to reduce youth unemployment and place young adults on the right path to achieve lifelong economic self-sufficiency,” Stephanie Beckhorn, the director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) Office of Employment and Training, said in a statement. “This funding allows our Michigan Works! partners to take a localized approach to support young adults, helping us close equity gaps, address talent shortages, and remove barriers to employment.”
Young Professionals grants have been awarded to the state’s Michigan Works! network, selected through a request for proposals process. The 16 agencies will receive awards to support the development and enhancement of a Young Professionals employment initiative.
Awards were allocated to the following Michigan Works! Agencies (MWAs):
- Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren: $247,973.
- Capital Area Michigan Works!: $300,000.
- Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation: $353,220.
- GST Michigan Works!: $257,924.
- Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works!: $300,000.
- Michigan Works! Macomb/St. Clair: $184,996.
- Michigan Works! Northeast Consortium: $64,350.
- Northwest Michigan Works!: $281,494.
- Oakland County Michigan Works!: $293,645.
- Michigan Works! Region 7B: $110,686.
- Michigan Works! Southeast: $220,138.
- Southeast Michigan Community Alliance: $228,130.
- Michigan Works! Southwest: $450,000.
- Upper Peninsula Michigan Works!: $300,000.
- Michigan Works! West Central: $100,000.
- West Michigan Works!: $307,444.
Michigan Works! provides career preparation and employment opportunities statewide.
“Michigan Works! strives to equip youth with essential skills, connecting them to employment and building a talent pipeline,” MWAs Southwest Director Jakki Bungart-Bibb said in a statement. “Providing opportunities, such as the Young Professionals Initiative, creates an investment in the future for our local communities and helps open doors for youth to become powerful advocates for sustainable change.”