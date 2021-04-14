(The Center Square) – Four million dollars appropriated to the Clean Slate Pilot program from the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity will help Michiganders expunge eligible convictions.
The funding follows “Clean Slate” laws that expand expungement to include most traffic offenses, other new crimes, and shortens the waiting period before expungement application for if the applicant remains conviction-free.
For many people with criminal records, expungement can be a step to a better life in which it’s easier to find a job, housing, and higher pay.
In 2019-2020, Michigan lawmakers prioritized criminal justice reform by keeping nonviolent, minor criminals out of jail and passed bills into law to ease wiping some old criminal charges.
A University of Michigan Law study found that individuals who expunged their records experienced a wage jump of 25%, attained better housing options, and increased employment likelihood by 11%.
But that study estimated only 6.5% of those able to expunge their records did so within five years of eligibility due to costs and other complications.
"My goal since day one of taking office has been to build fundamental reforms to make our communities safer and improve the people's outcomes going through our criminal justice system. The bipartisan Clean Slate legislation fundamentally changed Michigan's criminal history expungement laws, for the better," Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II said in a statement.
"The Clean Slate Pilot program offers a stop-gap for expungement services until the Clean Slate law goes into effect in 2022. We're excited to get to work. Soon Michiganders will be able to feel the real changes that will come about from this program," Gilchrist said.
Wiping a conviction, called expungement, removes a specific conviction from a public criminal record. If someone expunges a conviction, that person can legally state on any job, school, housing, or public benefits application that they have never been convicted of or arrested for that crime.
“Before this legislation and this pilot program, there were many barriers in place for returning citizens,” LEO Director Susan Corbin said in a statement. “These barriers to seeking criminal record expungement include a lack of information, time constraints, cost of retaining a private attorney and fear of the criminal justice system. With the Clean Slate Pilot program, Michigan Works! Agencies will help these citizens overcome many of these barriers and guide them on a path to success.”
The Clean Slate Pilot Program funding will be awarded to all 16 Michigan Works! Agencies statewide with each of the agencies providing localized efforts.
“Michigan Works! Agencies and the Clean Slate Pilot program will help job seekers overcome many barriers and guide them on a path to success, while providing support to area businesses by increasing the number of available workers, adding to the talent pool,” Executive Director, Michigan Works! Southeast Shamar Herron said in a statement.
To be eligible for the Clean Slate Pilot Program, the potential participant’s criminal record must have:
- No more than one felony conviction.
- No more than two misdemeanor convictions.
- No traffic offenses, such as operating while intoxicated.
- Been at least five years since the date of conviction, release from incarceration, or discharge of probation or parole.