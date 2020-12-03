(The Center Square) – The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Board is seeking $37.8 million in funding from the state legislature next fiscal year. If approved, the funding will be awarded to 76 recreation developments and acquisitions.
Using Trust Fund scoring criteria, the board narrowed the field from 136 applications seeking $60 million in funds. The board recommended $27,289,600 for new acquisitions of property and $10.5 million for development of existing properties.
The $37.8 million will be appropriated from the revenues generated from the development of oil, gas and mineral resources on state-owned land. Michigan voters approved Proposal 1 in November, which increased the Trust Fund’s spending allowance.
“The Board’s decision to allocate $27.3 million of the recommended funding to new acquisitions and $10.5 million for development grants, demonstrates the value of the recently passed proposal to update Natural Resource Trust Fund spending,” Jason Hayes, Mackinac Center for Public Policy Environmental director, told The Center Square.
“Under these amendments, future spending on outdoor recreation will be able to target more trust fund dollars to the maintenance and operations of public lands,” Hayes continued.
Hayes also noted he would prefer the Trust Fund board “flip its formula” to provide more money to the development of existing properties instead of acquiring new land.
“Rather than rushing out to purchase new lands and acquire further financial responsibilities, the state should use more of these funds to maintain the lands that they already own,” Hayes said.
James Hohman, Mackinac Center director of fiscal policy, concurred with Hayes.
“This is a part of the state's ongoing experience in governing by trust fund,” Hohman told The Center Square. “The state's been saving the money it's collected from letting people drill for oil and gas on publicly owned land. This money goes into a trust fund and the interest is spent buying new public land and polishing state and local parks, all without having to use tax dollars to do it.”
Since its inception in 1976, The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund has granted more than $1.2 billion to state and local units of government to develop and improve recreation opportunities in Michigan.
In a statement, DNR Director Eichinger expressed his approval of Proposal 1.
“This year’s grant recommendations represent a broad range of land acquisition and outdoor development projects that will make a real difference,” Eichinger said. “With the results of Proposal 1 this fall, it’s clear that Michigan’s residents support this program and its continued investment in projects that speak to the recreational needs of communities across our state.”
The Trust Fund board's recommendations will go to the Michigan Legislature for review as part of the appropriations process. Upon approval, the Legislature forwards a bill to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has indicated she will sign it.