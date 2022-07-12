(The Center Square) – A deal sealed Tuesday aims to adjust how the 36th District Court in Detroit uses cash bail to detain residents unless a judge determines releasing someone would create a danger to the public.
The agreement resolves a federal lawsuit filed in April 2019 by seven Black Detroiters that claimed violations of the right to counsel because poor people accused of a crime were not provided with an attorney when setting bail at arraignment hearings.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, the National ACLU, the law firm Covington & Burling LLP, the Legal Defense Fund, and The Bail Project announced the agreement that will last for two to five years.
The reforms include:
- Everyone arraigned in the 36th District Court will be entitled to court-appointed counsel.
- For most misdemeanor cases, defendants who miss a first-time hearing will have their hearing automatically rescheduled instead of having an arrest warrant issued.
- The Court will release a defendant without cash bail on a personal recognizance bond, with minimal conditions, barring evidence that the person is a flight risk or danger to the public.
- If there is evidence that a defendant is a flight risk or threat, the Court will consider non-cash conditions, such as protective orders or reporting to probation.
- When cash bail is used, the court will examine the defendant’s ability to pay to determine an affordable amount. In rare cases, bail can be set at an unaffordable amount only if the Court finds that pretrial detention is the only way to protect the public or prevent flight.
- The Court will presume that anyone at 200% of the federal poverty guidelines ($55,500 for a family of four) cannot afford to pay cash bail.
Phil Mayor, ACLU of Michigan senior staff attorney, called the deal “a great day for justice.”
“Thousands of people in Detroit will no longer be languishing behind bars simply because they are too poor to pay for their freedom,” Mayor said in a statement. “The cash bail system has devastating consequences on communities, particularly communities of color.”
The agreement will create a partnership between civil rights advocates and the Court to track program progress. The group expects release rates for people without cash bail or affordable bail within 24 hours of arraignment.
The Court will report these rates bimonthly to the plaintiffs’ counsel.
36th District Court Chief Judge William McConico said the agreement will create a “more equitable justice system.”
“While other cities took a more hostile posture, we felt it was important to work together to find a solution,” McConico said in a statement. “No longer will being poor result in disparate justice. This agreement preserves judicial discretion, while ensuring that judges are exercising that discretion lawfully and wisely.”
Davontae Ross, a plaintiff, says he was ticketed for being in a city park after dark, and his cash bail was set at $200.
He said he was in jail for a week and missed a custody hearing that cost him “two years" of his kids' lives.
“I hope they will be proud of me, because what this agreement accomplishes is incredible,” Ross said in a statement. “No one should ever have to sit in jail and have their world turned upside down just because they are too poor to buy their freedom. Hopefully, because of this, no one else will ever have to go through what I went through.”
Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington supports limiting the use of cash bail for low-level offenses.