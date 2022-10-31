(The Center Square) – The Environmental Protection Agency awarded 25 Michigan school districts $54 million for the purchase of 138 electric-powered buses.
The funds are part of President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure plan to spend $5 billion on low- or no-emission buses nationwide to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over five years.
At an event last week in Seattle, Vice President Kamala Harris said as many as 25 million schoolchildren ride school buses daily but all but 5% of those buses run on diesel and emit carbon emissions that contribute to health conditions.
A report from the Public Interest Research Group estimates that transitioning nationwide to all-electric school bus fleets would avert 5.3 million tons of greenhouse gases each year.
However, the report also notes that one electric bus can cost nearly triple that of a diesel bus. The EPA is reimbursing EV buses at a cost of $395,000 per bus, which includes charging equipment.
Theoretically, electric buses could save taxpayer money over time via less maintenance, such as oil changes, transmission repair, and other costs.
It’s unclear what other challenges come with EVs, including mile range limits, charging costs, and life span. For example, Blue Bird Electric Buses claim to drive up to 120 miles on one charge, and can charge in eight hours using a Level 2 charge or three hours using a fast-charger plug.
Four districts are getting nearly half of the amount allotted to Michigan
- Pontiac City School District: 25 at a cost of $9.8 million.
- Jackson Public Schools: 21 at a cost of $8.2 million.
- Dearborn City School District: 18 at a cost of $7.1 million.
- Ypsilanti Community Schools: 10 at a cost of $3.9 million.
The other Michigan school districts are receiving money for between one and seven electric buses. They can now proceed with purchasing new buses and eligible infrastructure.
Susan Mudd, Environmental Law and Policy Center senior policy advocate, welcomed the funds.
“This is one more way that demonstrates Midwest school administrators care about their kids,” Mudd said in a statement. “These federal dollars awarded will help get more children riding to and from school on quiet zero emission buses that are good for their health and for their communities.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the funding will boost Michigan's mobility industry.
“Today’s grants will help Michigan buy and use clean school buses to take kids to school safely and keep the air in and around our schools cleaner, all while powering our economic growth,” Whitmer said in a statement. “The EPA’s Clean Bus Program will help us upgrade our school bus fleets and build on work being done across the mobility industry to switch to electric.”