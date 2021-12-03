(The Center Square) – A federal judge on Thursday ordered Attorney Sidney Powell and eight other lawyers who unsuccessfully challenged Michigan's 2020 election to pay $175,250 in legal fees.
The decision awards $153,285.62 to Detroit and $21,964.75 to the state of Michigan.
U.S. District Judge Linda Parker of Michigan's Eastern District said the penalty was "an appropriate sanction" and "an amount the court finds needed to deter plaintiffs’ counsel and others from engaging in similar misconduct in the future."
"Plaintiffs’ attorneys, many of whom seek donations from the public to fund lawsuits like this one ... have the ability to pay this sanction," Parker wrote.
Barring an appeal, Powell, L. Lin Wood, Howard Kleinhendler, Gregory Rohl, Stefanie Lynn Junttila, Emily Newman, Julia Z. Haller, Brandon Johnson, and Scott Hagerstrom must pay the amounts within 30 days, the order says.
One lawsuit, King v. Whitmer, sought to overturn President Joe Biden’s electoral victory in Michigan, which he won by roughly 154,000 votes. The lawsuit that ultimately failed repeated debunked conspiracy theories and incorrect information.
In August, Parker agreed to sanction the lawyers and ordered each of the lawyers to undergo 12 hours of continuing legal education.
In a Dec. 2020 ruling, Parker described one of the Michigan lawsuits as seeking to “ignore the will of millions of voters.”
The “lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief Plaintiffs seek – as much of that relief is beyond the power of this Court – and more about the impact of their allegations on People’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government,” Parker wrote.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson welcomed the ruling.
“The awarding of fees further holds accountable the attorneys who worked to distort our democracy in favor of lining their own pockets,” Nessel said in a statement. “These attorneys demonstrated a flagrant disregard for the law and attempted to use the courts to further a false and destructive narrative. While there is likely no amount of money that can undo the damage they caused, I am happy to see these sanctions handed down.”