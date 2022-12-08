(The Center Square) – The Michigan lame-duck session ended without passing a $200 million supplemental package of incentives as Democratic lawmakers prepare to take majorities in January.
Rep. Matt Hall, R-Comstock Township, said the deal that deteriorated included spending $200 million on the business incentive fund, known as the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve fund.
Rep. Beau LaFave, R-Iron Mountain, said the deal would have brought $200 million to the Upper Peninsula.
“These were stable, well-paying jobs that would have helped Yoopers at a time when inflation is rampant, and folks are already struggling to make ends meet,” LaFave said in a statement. “Today’s supplemental funding plan would have sent $200 million directly to Delta County.”
Hall said the deal aimed to attract jobs to Michigan.
“The reality is other states will make these types of plans a priority and their residents and communities will be the beneficiary of transformational opportunities instead of Michigan,” Hall said in a statement. “That’s how this works. We must constantly compete for good-paying jobs in industries such as engineering, electric battery technology, life sciences, and others. Our ability to compete will enhance our ability to bring results. An inability to understand this will have consequences for our state’s future.”
Hall, a Republican leader-elect, said Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer removed her support from House bills 5080 and 5081, which aimed to exempt installation and delivery costs from Michigan’s sales and use taxes if the seller lists exempted costs separately on a bill.
The nonpartisan Senate Fiscal Agency said the bills, if enacted, would reduce revenue to the State General Fund and constitutional revenue sharing to local units of government by approximately $60 million per year in the first year, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.
Whitmer’s office had not responded to a request for comment by time of this publication.
“This uncertainty that was coming from Governor Whitmer’s administration was costing our local job providers time and money as they sought to resolve audits that came with little to no information,” Hall said. “Sales tax should not be charged for these types of services, but there was vague direction from the department to small businesses on when these taxes applied. This created a bureaucratic mess, and hard-working people on Main Street would have had relief on this issue.”
Earlier this year, Whitmer vetoed three bipartisan tax relief plans – two income tax cuts and a gas tax pause.