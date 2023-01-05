(The Center Square) –The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has awarded $2.2 million in brownfield grants and loans and approved $730,000 in brownfield tax increment financing for the redevelopment of three contaminated properties in metro Detroit.
The funding will redevelop the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital in Westland, construct LGBTQ elder housing in Ferndale, and build a new mixed-use residential and commercial development in the city of Northville.
Overall, EGLE provided $20.7 million in brownfield funding to 67 projects statewide in 2022
Redevelopment of brownfields – vacant or abandoned properties with known or suspected contamination – increases property values on the revitalized site and nearby properties.
The city of Westland was awarded a $695,000 EGLE brownfield grant to address contamination at the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital. Of this funding, $225,000 comes from the 2023 brownfield grant budget. Westland has partnered with 30712 Michigan Avenue LLC to redevelop the hospital.
The completed project will include the removal of several blighted structures, preserving two historic structures, and adding new commercial establishments, including a haunted attraction, hotel, and restaurant/bar.
“We are very grateful to EGLE, the city of Westland and the State of Michigan for this grant. It will assist us in the redevelopment of this challenging project.” John G. Hambrick, managing member of 30712 Michigan Avenue LLC, said in a statement.
The EGLE grant will facilitate the excavation, transport and disposal of soil contaminated by petroleum-related compounds. The soil removal will prevent subsurface contamination from impacting the site’s historic structures.
The $4 million redevelopment project is expected to create 50-100 full-time jobs, 75-100 seasonal jobs, and a $2.5 million increase in the property’s taxable value.
Full Circle Communities will demolish existing vacant structures and construct The Shephard House, a new four-story multi-tenant, affordable housing apartment complex. This project is funded partly through a $700,000 brownfield grant EGLE awarded to the city of Ferndale.
The project strives to create an affirmative environment for LGBTQ elders.
The development will contain 53 residential apartments, mostly one-bedroom and two-bedroom, with energy-efficient appliances, a community room, and a pocket park on East 9 Mile Road in Ferndale, Michigan. The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.
Ferndale will remove contaminated soil to alleviate environmental risks attributed to past property uses, including auto repair, machine sales, and metal fabrication.
The city is providing tax incentives in the form of payment instead of taxes to the developer to incentivize the redevelopment, which provides the project an estimated $3.5 million in savings over 40 years. The Ferndale Housing Commission has committed to providing eight Section 8 project-based vouchers for the project.
The development team at 456 Cady LLC will build a new mixed-use residential and commercial development on a former industrial property at the eastern gateway to Northville. An $800,000 brownfield redevelopment grant will address onsite environmental contamination.
The redevelopment will include demolishing existing structures and building a new three-story structure to house commercial, office and residential apartment spaces. The 456 Cady Street development includes an investment of $25 million and is estimated to create 30 new full-time jobs upon completion.
Northville will use the EGLE grant to address the site’s environmental contamination, including excavation and disposal of impacted soils on site and installation of barrier systems to prevent exposure to any residual contamination.
EGLE has also approved just over $730,000 in brownfield tax increment financing for environmental costs not covered under the grant.