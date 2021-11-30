(The Center Square) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced nearly $2 million in Recreation Passport grants to be awarded to 16 communities.
The Recreation Passport grant program aims to boost funding for Michigan state parks and create more funding for local, community parks and trails enhancement statewide.
“The Recreation Passport gives Michigan residents and visitors access to our state’s unmatched natural resources and outdoor recreation opportunities all year long,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “Every Recreation Passport purchase provides grant funding that helps communities bring to life the kind of modern, inclusive outdoor spaces that welcome residents of all abilities.”
Tourism to Michigan parks generates value for surrounding communities, creates jobs, and sustains small businesses. Michigan’s outdoor recreation industry supports billions in state Gross Domestic Product and sustains 126,000 jobs and over $4.7 billion in wages and salaries in the state.
“It’s all about getting more people outside, more often, whether you’re going camping for the weekend or enjoying an after-dinner stroll at the neighborhood park,” DNR Director Dan Eichinger said in a statement. “Recreation Passport grants make more of these opportunities possible and having such places to safely turn to is proving to be incredibly important during the COVID pandemic.”
More than a third of Michigan registered vehicles now have the Recreation Passport on their license plate tabs – and that means more available funding for grants.
Selected projects were scored and selected from a field of 53 grant applications seeking $5.9 million in local funding. Successful applicants clearly demonstrated projects designed to broaden public access to quality outdoor recreation opportunities.
Below are applicants, projects, and award amounts
- City of Watervliet. Berrien County. Hays Dog Park. $71,600
- Homestead township. Benzie County. Platte River Park Boardwalk and Fishing platforms. $150,000.
- Hillman Township. Monmorency County. Tournament/ Tiger Paw Park Improvements. $150,000
- City of Sturgis. St. Joseph County. Sturgis Splash Pad. $150,000.
- City of Marlette. Sanilac County. Marlette Pool House Renovations. $150,000
- Village of Elkton. Huron County. Ackerman Park Walking Path Improvements. $150,000.
- Village of Stevensville. Berrien County. Hickory Creek Park Pavilion. $150,000
- Village of Capac. St. Clair County. Aldrich Park Improvements. $45,000.
- Village of Lawton. Van Buren County. Chancy Lewis Park Renovations.
- Skandia Township. Marquette County. Skandia Township Hall Park Renovation. $142,500.
- City of Ishpeming. Marquette County. Teal Lake Water Trail. $114,000.
- Village of Empire. Leelanau County. Shalda Park improvements. $150,000.
- Casco Township. St. Clair County. Casco Township Belle River Park Picnic Area. $56,200.
- City of Lansing. Ingham County. Frances Park Accessibility and Shade Structure improvements. $150,000
- Arenac County. Development of Campground at Oasis Lake Park. $112,500.
- City of Charlevoix. Charlevoix County. Michigan Beach Upland Renovation and Development. $139,500
The application period for the next round of Recreation Passport grant funding opens in early 2022, with applications due April 1. Learn more about the program and application materials at Michigan.gov/DNRGrants.
Funding for this program is derived from sales of Michigan’s Recreation Passport, required for vehicle entry into Michigan’s 103 state parks, 140 state forest campgrounds, hundreds of miles of state trails, historic sites, hundreds of boating access sites and other outdoor spaces.
Approximately 97% of state parks funding for operations and maintenance is generated by user fees and royalty revenues. This includes:
- 51% from camping and lodging reservation fees.
- 26% from Recreation Passport sales.
- 15% from state-owned, oil, gas and mineral royalty revenues, which feed the Michigan State Parks Endowment Fund.
- 5% from concessions, shelter reservations, and miscellaneous sources.
- Michigan's General Fund tax dollars provide the remaining 3% of state park funding.