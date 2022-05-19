(The Center Square) – Fifteen Michigan communities will receive $7.3 million in clean water grants.
“Every Michigander in every community deserves access to safe drinking water,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “Today’s grants will help 15 communities upgrade their water infrastructure, replace lead service lines, and tackle PFAS and other toxic contaminants. Since I took office, Michigan has invested more in our water infrastructure than the previous eight years. Thanks to bipartisan investments in water infrastructure through the MI Clean Water Plan, we have created jobs, protected public health, and lowered costs for Michigan families.”
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy awarded Drinking Water Asset Management grants to the following communities for water system enhancement through Distribution System Materials Inventory development and Asset Management Plan updates.
- City of Carson City: $341,129
- City of Coleman: $174,424
- City of Ishpeming: $663,000
“The City of Ishpeming currently estimates that there is $15 million in lead service line replacement required throughout our city,” Ishpeming City Manager Craig H. Cugini said in a statement.
- City of Montrose: $177,613
- City of Port Huron: $330,649
“With this grant, we will be able to inventory 375 water services, helping us to continue offering safe, clean drinking water to our residents,” Port Huron Mayor Pauline Repp said in a statement.
- City of Warren: $413,840
- Clinton Charter Township: $336,376
- Forsyth Township: $342,000
- Harrison Charter Township: $328,116
- Village of Bellevue: $156,082
- Village of Capac: $503,536
- Village of Three Oaks: $236,150
DWAM is a one-time, $36.5 million grant program that helps drinking water suppliers update asset management plans and identify materials such as lead service lines, as defined in Michigan's revised Lead and Copper Rule.
EGLE awarded the City of Southfield a $1.1 million Consolidation and Contamination Risk Reduction (C2R2) grant to reduce per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) or other contaminants.
EGLE awarded Drinking Water Infrastructure grants of $1.2 million to the City of St. Joseph and $997,500 to the City of Howell.
“These funds are crucial in providing high-quality drinking water to our residents while also keeping water rates low,” Howell Mayor Bob Ellis said in a statement. “It is critical that we replace our aging infrastructure to keep our system safe and reliable so that we may provide our community with the highest level of service.”