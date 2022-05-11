(The Center Square) – Public safety enhancements in 11 Michigan municipalities will be funded with $3 million from the Financially Distressed Cities, Villages, and Townships Grant Program.
“Today’s grants will help protect public safety and enhance infrastructure in nearly a dozen communities across Michigan,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “As a former prosecutor, public safety is a core issue for me and I want families to feel safe at home and in the streets. And as a governor focused on the kitchen-table issues, I want high-quality roads, bridges, and water infrastructure so people can get to where they need to go safely and have access to clean, safe drinking water."
For fiscal year 2022, the Michigan Legislature appropriated $2.5 million for the FDCVT plus $500,000 carried over from the prior year. The initiative is capped at $2 million per municipality for local governments experiencing factors of “probable financial stress” as outlined by state law.
“The Michigan Department of Treasury looks forward to working with our local partners to find projects that could help move a community toward financial stability,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said in a statement. “Our team will ensure these grants are provided to our local communities as expeditiously as possible.”
The following are the communities, projects, and funding amounts.
- Benton Harbor City: $425,000 to replace one fire engine.
- Ecorse City: $132,604 to install surveillance cameras and security doors and $145,703 to renovate the police center.
- Gaastra City: $103,200 to replace water meters.
- Hamtramck City: $195,800 to install surveillance cameras and security doors.
- Harper Woods City: $205,970 to replace an emergency generator.
- Highland Park City: $118,260 to replace an emergency generator.
- Inkster City: $145,000 to replace fire hydrants and $150,000 to replace water valves.
- Melvindale City: $452,609 to replace equipment and $189,580 for patrol cars.
- Ontonagon Village: $216,287 to replace water meters.
- Peck Village: $264,796 to replace fire hydrants.
- Royal Oak Township: $285,000 to replace a water main.
Royal Oak Township Supervisor Donna Squalls said the funding means that residents will get higher water quality, improved pressure, fire protection, and a more reliable water supply.
“With this money we will be able to provide a more robust supply of water to critical customers along our 8 Mile corridor. Without your help this work to help move our Township forward would not be possible,” Squalls said in a statement.