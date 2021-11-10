(The Center Square) – Approximately $10 billion could flow to Michigan if Pres. Joe Biden signs a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package into law.
That’s broken down:
- $7.3 billion to fix roads and $563 million for bridge replacement or repairs.
- $1 billion to improve public transportation across the state.
- $100 million to expand high-speed internet access to an additional 398,000 Michiganders.
- $110 million to boost the state’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act could send Michigan $1.3 billion to improve water infrastructure, including lead service line replacement, to ensure safe drinking water. Benton Harbor’s water supply needs $11.4 million to replace all lead service lines.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer welcomed the bill passage, which could help her accomplish campaign goals of fixing the damn roads, improving Michigan’s aging water infrastructure, and building out electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure.
“I am proud of the progress we are making, and I look forward to much more,” Whitmer said in a Wednesday statement. “I am confident that we can meet our goal to replace 100% of lead service lines in Benton Harbor within 18 months and utilize the $1.3 billion headed our way from the federal bipartisan infrastructure bill specifically for water to protect safe drinking water in every community.”
The $110 million to fund EV charging systems might convince more Michiganders to buy hybrid or EVs. The Secretary of State’s office currently counts 5.8 million gas vehicles, 13,545 EVs, and 105,651 hybrid vehicles registered in the state.
U.S. Republican Rep. Fred Upton and Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters voted for the infrastructure bill, while Democratic U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib voted against it.
“There's a lot for Michigan in the bipartisan infrastructure bill – whether it's roads & bridges, high-speed internet or lead service line removal,” Peters tweeted. “Proud to have helped deliver for Michiganders and folks across the country.”
Others worry additional spending will increase inflation.
"Tonight's vote is a bridge to the land of reckless spending," U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Holland Township tweeted, saying the actual cost of the bills together will be over $5 trillion. "There was a more targeted and cost effective way to do infrastructure that was rejected by the WH and (House) Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi. I will not support legislation that spends more than necessary and opens the door for trillions upon trillions of spending on liberal and socialist priorities."