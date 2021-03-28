(The Center Square) – The share of Michigan bridges found to be in poor condition is 10.8% of the total, the eighth highest percentage among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to new data from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).
Michigan has a total of 11,271 bridges, with 1,219 designated in poor condition, according to the FHWA. Those judged to be in good shape numbered 4,193, the agency reported.
The FHWA annually doles out about $7 billion to assist local and state agencies in the planning, repair, construction, inspection and rehabilitation of bridges and other structures such as tunnels and culverts, according to the agency.
The agency’s Office of Bridges and Structures offers policy and technical guidance about the preservation of the nation’s more than 610,000 highway bridges, as well as other key parts of the U.S. transportation system, according to the FHWA.
Which States Have the Highest Share of Deficient Bridges?
|State / Territory
|Total Number of Bridges
|Bridges Deemed Good
|Bridges Deemed Fair
|Bridges Deemed Poor
|% of Bridges in Poor Shape
|Rank Based on % of Bridges in Poor Shape
|West Virginia
|7,295
|1,763
|3,987
|1,545
|21.18%
|1
|Iowa
|23,982
|9,305
|10,106
|4,571
|19.06%
|2
|Rhode Island
|777
|143
|486
|148
|19.05%
|3
|South Dakota
|5,879
|1,946
|2,895
|1,038
|17.66%
|4
|Pennsylvania
|22,965
|7,492
|12,120
|3,353
|14.60%
|5
|Maine
|2,472
|726
|1,431
|315
|12.74%
|6
|Louisiana
|12,853
|6,178
|5,041
|1,634
|12.71%
|7
|Michigan
|11,271
|4,193
|5,859
|1,219
|10.82%
|8
|North Dakota
|4,312
|2,334
|1,534
|444
|10.30%
|9
|Oklahoma
|23,155
|9,918
|10,911
|2,326
|10.05%
|10
|New York
|17,552
|6,370
|9,480
|1,702
|9.70%
|11
|Massachusetts
|5,229
|1,330
|3,427
|472
|9.03%
|12
|Missouri
|24,538
|9,853
|12,495
|2,190
|8.92%
|13
|Illinois
|26,848
|12,993
|11,481
|2,374
|8.84%
|14
|Alaska
|1,645
|714
|790
|141
|8.57%
|15
|New Hampshire
|2,514
|1,328
|971
|215
|8.55%
|16
|Nebraska
|15,348
|8,038
|6,008
|1,302
|8.48%
|17
|Mississippi
|16,878
|10,098
|5,394
|1,386
|8.21%
|18
|South Carolina
|9,455
|4,136
|4,574
|745
|7.88%
|19
|North Carolina
|18,749
|7,641
|9,648
|1,460
|7.79%
|20
|New Jersey
|6,801
|1,820
|4,479
|502
|7.38%
|21
|Hawaii
|1,153
|246
|823
|84
|7.29%
|22
|Kentucky
|14,422
|4,311
|9,078
|1,033
|7.16%
|23
|Montana
|5,271
|1,612
|3,282
|377
|7.15%
|24
|Wyoming
|3,122
|891
|2,013
|218
|6.98%
|25
|Wisconsin
|14,271
|7,334
|5,958
|979
|6.86%
|26
|Idaho
|4,522
|1,312
|2,924
|286
|6.32%
|27
|California
|25,763
|12,898
|11,329
|1,536
|5.96%
|28
|Indiana
|19,327
|7,877
|10,339
|1,111
|5.75%
|29
|Connecticut
|4,357
|1,248
|2,861
|248
|5.69%
|30
|Colorado
|8,829
|3,277
|5,071
|481
|5.45%
|31
|Kansas
|24,948
|13,306
|10,321
|1,321
|5.30%
|32
|New Mexico
|4,024
|1,501
|2,316
|207
|5.14%
|33
|Arkansas
|12,946
|6,391
|5,892
|663
|5.12%
|34
|Ohio
|27,072
|16,248
|9,447
|1,377
|5.09%
|35
|Maryland
|5,430
|1,773
|3,384
|273
|5.03%
|36
|Washington
|8,338
|4,309
|3,613
|416
|4.99%
|37
|Minnesota
|13,471
|7,944
|4,866
|661
|4.91%
|38
|Oregon
|8,214
|2,817
|5,002
|395
|4.81%
|39
|Tennessee
|20,235
|8,627
|10,727
|881
|4.35%
|40
|Virginia
|13,963
|4,627
|8,759
|577
|4.13%
|41
|Alabama
|16,155
|6,689
|8,846
|620
|3.84%
|42
|District of Columbia
|243
|67
|168
|8
|3.29%
|43
|Florida
|12,592
|8,168
|4,016
|408
|3.24%
|44
|Georgia
|14,964
|9,278
|5,312
|374
|2.50%
|45
|Vermont
|2,827
|1,514
|1,247
|66
|2.33%
|46
|Delaware
|882
|282
|581
|19
|2.15%
|47
|Utah
|3,062
|1,167
|1,833
|62
|2.02%
|48
|Arizona
|8,428
|5,212
|3,084
|132
|1.57%
|49
|Texas
|54,682
|27,736
|26,128
|818
|1.50%
|50
|Nevada
|2,056
|1,015
|1,013
|28
|1.36%
|51
Source: Federal Highway Administration