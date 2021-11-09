(The Center Square) – Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Director Gary McDowell announced recipients of $1.7 million of funding from the 2021 U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. The program offers federal funding to state departments of agriculture to support the specialty crop industry.
“These grants are a win-win for our farmers, producers, distributors and consumers as we look to increase access to Pure Michigan food and agriculture,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. ”I appreciate the USDA and Senator Stabenow’s leadership to secure this critical funding in support of Michigan’s vibrant specialty crop industry.”
The 18 grants totaling $1.7 million aim to help Michigan farmers grow specialty crops, which includes fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, plants and/or flowers. MDARD will receive $168,590 of grant money for the purpose of international and domestic promotion of Michigan Specialty Crops.
"The programs supported by these federal grants helps strengthen local and statewide distribution channels giving Michigan’s specialty crop farmers access to more markets and supporting the Governor’s New Michigan Economy plan,” McDowell said in a statement. “The grants focus on marketing, training, certifications, food safety, pest control, and plant health for specialty crops.... Additionally, this funding enhances the competitiveness of the state’s specialty crops.”
Here’s a list of grantees, project titles, location, and the amount awarded.
- Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board: Increasing the productivity of Michigan asparagus through sustainable disease management. DeWitt. $86,950.
- Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board: Taking asparagus disease management into the future with real-time, in-field sensor data. DeWitt. $99,800.
- Michigan Bean Commission. Enhanced strategies to communicate the value of Michigan dry beans: conventional and digital educational programs to increase bean consumption for today’s health-conscious consumers. Frankenmuth. $124,400.
- Michigan Bean Commission: identification of improved dry bean varieties, maturities, and integrated weed management systems: managing production for an evolving marketplace. Frankenmuth. $100,000.
- Michigan Blueberry Growers Association. Researching efficacy of growing blueberries in in-ground containers through on-farm trials. Grand Junction. $99,793.
- Michigan Carrot Industry Development program. Evaluating and disseminating soil amendment practices to mitigate heavy metal uptake by carrot. DeWitt. $100,000.
- Michigan Cherry Committee. Branding Montmorency Tart cherries with a geographical indication: Legal and Consumer Research Development. DeWitt. $89,000.
- Michigan Craft Beverage Council. Specialty crop grower directory for the Michigan Craft Beverage industry. Lansing. $45,662.
- Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association. New herbicides and new uses for Michigan nursery shrub containers. Okemos. $91,555.
- Michigan Onion Committee. Combining pest control strategies to increase quality of yield of Michigan onions. St. Johns. $98,814.
- Michigan Potato Industry Commission. Climate resilience in potato: field and storage assessment. East Lansing. $100,000.
- Michigan State Horticulture Society. Improving Grape Berry Moth management in Michigan vineyards. Benton Harbor. $99,979.
- Michigan Fruit Tree Commission. Characterizing apple storage practices and potential risk of bacteria contamination. Lansing. $99,984.
- Michigan Vegetable Council. Getting to the root of the problem: increasing vegetable plant establishment and productivity. St. Johns. $90,591.
- Michigan Vegetable Council. Advancing agbot and drone technologies for sustainable soil and Weed Management in Michigan vegetables. St. Johns. $99,891
- West Central Michigan Horticulture research, Inc. Finding solutions to cherry orchard replant disorder using chemical and organic amendments. Hart. $95,685.
- MDARD International Program. International and domestic promotion of Michigan Specialty Crops. Lansing. $168,590.