(The Center Square) – $1.2 million of federal money via the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Specialty Crop Block Grant Program will help Michigan farmers grow specialty crops.
The program aims to support the specialty crop industry and COVID-19’s impacts on the food system. These grants focus on marketing, training, certifications, food safety, pest control, and plant health for specialty crops.
“Investing in and supporting our rural economy is critical to Michigan’s economic success and will help us put Michiganders first,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “The grants enhance opportunity for our specialty crops growers and workers, and they will help our supply chain recover, grow, and thrive.”
Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Director Gary McDowell welcomed the money.
“Michigan’s food and agriculture industry was hit hard by the impacts of COVID-19 from farm to fork,” McDowell said in a statement. “These much-needed funds will help our growers and processors continue to innovate and compete for new growth opportunities throughout the food supply chain, both nationally and globally. Michigan grown and made just tastes better.”
Below is the list of grantees, projects, location, and the amount awarded.
- Cherry Marketing Institute. Inspire Michigan Tart Cherry New Food and Beverage Innovations. DeWitt. $125,000.
- Michigan Ag council. Specialty Crop Market and Festival Tour. Lansing. $125,000.
- Michigan Apple Committee. Raising Michigan Apple Brand Awareness through online engagement with consumers. Lansing. $125,000
- Michigan Blueberry Commission. Developing export-ready pest management programs for Michigan blueberries. Lansing. $100,000
- Michigan Celery Research Inc. Building resilience in MI celery: strategies for weed, nematode, and fertility management. Hudsonville. $100,000
- Michigan Christmas Tree Association. Sustainable Christmas Tree Production: A training program for new and current Christmas Tree producers. Durand. $77,315.
- Michigan Department of Education-Office of Health and Nutrition Services. Developing regional specialty crop supply chain connections and innovations to support 10 cents a meal grantee. Lansing. $124,082.
- Michigan Food and Farming Systems. Diversifying market channels to increase competitiveness for beginning and historically underserved specialty crop producers. Okemos. $123,268
- Michigan Migrant Legal assistance project Inc. Improving agricultural sustainability by improving health for migrant and immigrant food workers. Grand Rapids. $56,000
- Michigan Potato Industry Commission. Potato Nutrition messaging to address food insecure audiences in Michigan. East Lansing. $120,000.
- Michigan State Horticultural Society. Orchard innovations to sustain Michigan Peach/ Nectarine industry profitability. Benton Harbor. $90,526
- Michigan Wine Collaborative. Developing a competitive brand for Michigan wine to sustain grape sales. Fennville. $125,000.