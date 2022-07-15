(The Center Square) – Massachusetts has upgraded its workforce dashboard, with more information aimed at diversity and inclusion.
The upgrades, according to a release from the governor's office, triples the amount of data fields visitors can view; and provides additional information on the total number of employees over the past three years, including geographic distribution, racial demographics, and gender breakdowns.
The dashboard is a measure of accountability. It launched in October 2020; is readily available to the public; provides visualized data about the workforce, including employee demographics.
Data can be filtered by agency, fiscal quarters, job categories, and full- or part-time status.
According to a release, the Baker administration since taking office in 2015 has increased the net percentage of diverse employees by 18%, increased the people of color in the workforce by 5%, and the number of women in the workforce by 4.1%.
“There have been measurable improvements in the diversity of the executive branch and we are proud of our accomplishments so far; however, we realize that more work is needed,” Chief Diversity Officer Sandra Borders said in the release. “We remain focused on increasing diversity and inclusion in all aspects of hiring and employment."