(The Center Square) – The number of first-time unemployment claims being filed in Massachusetts is dropping, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
In its latest Unemployment Compensation Weekly Claims report, the department reports nationally there was an increase of 23,000 initial claims filed for the week ending Feb. 12, putting the total at 248,000. The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased 10,500 from the previous total to 243,250.
For the week ending Feb. 12, according to the report, there were 5,201 initial claims filed, a drop of 787 from the previous week’s total of 5,988.