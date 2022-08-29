(The Center Square) – Three candidates are vying to become Massachusetts’ next governor.
Polls for the state’s primary election are scheduled to open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Sept. 6, and voters will be casting ballots for the state’s next leader. In the Nov. 8 general election, 36 other states will also cast ballots for governor; headed into the midterm elections there are 28 Republicans and 22 Democrats in the governors' seats.
Second-term Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is term-limited. The Republican primary includes Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty. In the Democratic primary, Maura Healey is expected to advance; Sonia Chang-Diaz has unofficially withdrawn.
Diehl has previously served in the state’s House of Representatives, representing the 7th Plymouth District, from 2011-19, when he left office. He is a Lehigh University graduate and has worked as an account executive with Poyant Signs.
Diehl said he has worked on behalf of residents in the past to save them from having to pay billions of dollars in new taxes; has worked as a small business owner; and has worked in the private and public sectors.
He promotes safety, affordability, and sustainability as the hallmarks of his campaign. Diehl’s priorities are supporting economic development, supporting small businesses, job creation, and training.
Doughty, an entrepreneur, has worked for three decades to build businesses to provide jobs. He has overseen the expansion of industries from start-up to large multinational manufacturers.
His priorities are making Massachusetts more affordable, providing better jobs with better wages, and ensuring students receive the best education. He is also advocating for a state government “that works for you,” safer communities, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority initiatives, and a plan for western Massachusetts.
Healey, the Democratic attorney general, began her work at the state’s highest law enforcement official in 2015 and served as deputy state attorney under Attorney General Martha Coakley.
Prior to serving in office, the Harvard and Northeastern grad, worked as a private practice lawyer at Wilmer, Cutler, Pickering, Hale & Dorr, and was a prosecutor in the Middlesex district attorney’s office until being hired to work for the state attorney general’s office.
Healey, according to her campaign website, is running to build the state’s economy so that all residents can thrive, while also focusing on making the state more affordable, investing in public transportation, and creating a university system of affordable childcare.
Also on the ballot, voters will decide the fate of the state’s Millionaire’s Tax, which will tax income above $1 million at a rate of 4%; potential changes to alcohol retail licensing; and medical loss ratios for dental insurance plans.